The righteous fury of Richard E Grant at the star who treated his runner daughter badly had the whole internet cheering

Celebrity film Richard E. Grant

National treasure Richard E Grant is back on our screens in Sky’s superhero movie comedy The Franchise and he is very much the best thing about it (like he usually is in everything he’s ever in).

And we mention the great man because he was talking about people who are badly treated behind the scenes in movies (which is kind of – a bit – what The Franchise is about) with his co-star, Darren Goldstein.

Grant highlighted how badly runners are treated, and it turns out his daughter worked as one for two years and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Richard E Grant says runners are the most underappreciated people on a film set. The actor says his daughter was treated ‘appallingly’ by stars when she was a runner.https://t.co/HqSUcEIoCz pic.twitter.com/I9mFzXMaOl — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 21, 2024

And it got the entire internet cheering.

1.

I could not love him more!

You can tell a lot about a “star” by the way they treat the runners. In fact the way they treat everyone on a set. https://t.co/9u9nOG5zAB — tamzin outhwaite (@mouthwaite) October 23, 2024

2.

Richard E is such a lovely, warm guy and yet you can see pure hatred in his eyes when he talks about speaking to the person who mistreated his daughter ILHSM — Melly ✨ (@mellyfratelli) October 22, 2024

3.

Didn’t think I could love @RichardEGrant anymore than I already do, but he’s topped it https://t.co/5j8nCMORbY — Sally Abbott (@SallyAbbott3) October 22, 2024

4.

he’s 100% right. — Hannah Cassidy (@hannah_cassidy) October 22, 2024

5.

6.

It is so true. I was a runner many moons ago. You are screamed at, sworn at. No one thanks you. You have to wait until all the talent & crew have eaten & then you get the scraps. you are pushed to your limit. If you complain they say ” there are thousands who can replace you.” — Victoria Lawrence sm (@vclark90_sm) October 22, 2024

7.

Runners are the backbone of every series / film and deserve so much more respect and love. It’s the best job I’ve ever done and so rewarding. https://t.co/FrtvEkZSud — Tom Dix – Getting into TV Podcast (@TomDix_) October 22, 2024

8.

I had some amazing times as a runner, with some experiences that’ll live with me all my days. @radioleary being among the nicest of people to me. Though I had some equally awful times too. A really under appreciated role — Darren Miller (@dazzmiller) October 22, 2024

9.

My god hearing this is refreshing – a lot of us runners/pa’s accept that it is the nature of the job but to actually hear that someone like @RichardEGrant appreciates the work we do honestly goes miles https://t.co/C9EtCz3DkT — Euan Pollock Foulis (@FoulisEuan) October 22, 2024

Plus some people did a little bit of detective work, but who the hell knows, right?

Not too hard to draw your own conclusions about which big stars he’s talking about when you find out his daughter was only a runner on three sets. pic.twitter.com/qWLMLiaQAA — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 22, 2024

Answers on a postcard (we’re looking at you, Richard).

READ MORE

This mansplainer telling women all about giving birth got all the responses he deserved and more

Source @SkyNews