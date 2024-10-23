Celebrity film Richard E. Grant

The righteous fury of Richard E Grant at the star who treated his runner daughter badly had the whole internet cheering

John Plunkett. Updated October 23rd, 2024

National treasure Richard E Grant is back on our screens in Sky’s superhero movie comedy The Franchise and he is very much the best thing about it (like he usually is in everything he’s ever in).

And we mention the great man because he was talking about people who are badly treated behind the scenes in movies (which is kind of – a bit – what The Franchise is about) with his co-star, Darren Goldstein.

Grant highlighted how badly runners are treated, and it turns out his daughter worked as one for two years and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

And it got the entire internet cheering.

Plus some people did a little bit of detective work, but who the hell knows, right?

Answers on a postcard (we’re looking at you, Richard).

Source @SkyNews