This guy said he could write as well as Shakespeare if only he had time and the responses were a work of art

Twitter

Like us, you probably won’t have come across @RichardHanania before.

He’s the president of something called the Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology but that’s not why we’re here.

We’re here because he went on Twitter to tell everyone he was pretty sure he could write as well as Shakespeare. If only he had the time, obviously.

And we’re very glad he did because the responses were a work of art.

1.

Literacy was a mistake pic.twitter.com/Wwj3W1isWe — Jonathan Fine (@jonathanbfine) October 9, 2023

2.

What if we give you a year to write a good tweet? — emily (@emnode) October 9, 2023

3.

I just cringed myself half to death reading this https://t.co/NWAvr9eBcR — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) October 9, 2023

4.

He’s so wrong he’s almost right because even Shakespeare couldn’t have written a character that lacks this much self awareness — Lucy Huber (@clhubes) October 9, 2023

5.

today in “go through life with all the confidence of a mediocre white man”… https://t.co/fYGaPEOB9f — Meg (menwritewomen) (@menwritewomen) October 9, 2023

6.

This is also dumb because it treats artistic achievement like athletic achievement, a feat that you either accomplish or not. The challenge is not convincingly faking Shakespeare 500 years later, the challenge is being Shakespeare in a world that’s never had Shakespeare. — Nick Starr (@NickStarrMusic) October 9, 2023

7.

This is literature’s version of the guys who think they could take a set off Serena. https://t.co/pfmmp3C6Em — Ally Fogg (@AllyFogg) October 9, 2023

8.

this man’s mental world is different from mine https://t.co/gkX7LqMnHJ — worms cited (@christapeterso) October 9, 2023

9.