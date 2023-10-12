A visitor to the UK called for us to adopt European style plugs and united the nation

Life

In these divisive times when people’s differences have been magnified about a thousandfold by social media, you could be forgiven for thinking that there is nothing left capable of uniting the nation.

Except, it turns out there is still one thing capable of uniting these troubled isles, and all it took was this tweet, from international affairs bod Gunther Fehlinger, apparently on a visit to the UK).

I call to UK join the global – European standards for plugs

Makes sense – it is not a ideological issue – just common sense … pic.twitter.com/M4A36VqYlj — Gunther Fehlinger (@GunterFehlinger) October 11, 2023

And it prompted no end of replies, some furious, others funny, and occasionally both. Here are our favourites.

1.

Dude, we're not changing to a much less safe plug design just because you forgot to bring an adapter with you to the UK. https://t.co/cLgMdbs0Np — Kate Bevan (@katebevan) October 12, 2023

2.

this country is a fucking shithole but i am so fiercely patriotic about our plugs man. greatest in the world https://t.co/CrQ4JsiWaM — marc (@feelingsplain) October 12, 2023

3.

me when they come for our plug sockets https://t.co/d7tnexyUQB pic.twitter.com/qs3mt44LEz — Aidan James (@mcandidate) October 12, 2023

4.

British plugs are safer, hold when inserted and sockets come with on/off switches. No levelling down! https://t.co/lrTNYdl2oZ — James (@jhallwood) October 11, 2023

5.

I have lost almost all sense of British exceptionalism, save for the obvious superiority of our plugs. https://t.co/AVfnriQ4lU — Jack Blackburn (@HackBlackburn) October 12, 2023

6.

Nothing will bring together this bitterly divided nation than anyone threatening our three pin plugs https://t.co/5UPMg8eB11 — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) October 12, 2023

7.

I call to EU universally adopt superior standards for plugs

Makes sense – it is not a ideological issue – just common sense …#Ex2PinPlug https://t.co/L54qCxPvgV — Callum Chalmers (@CAChalmers_) October 12, 2023

8.

Don't make me go back in time and vote leave https://t.co/2bepkzTlb4 — Dorian Lynskey (@Dorianlynskey) October 12, 2023

9.

Goodness knows, there's hardly anything to feel proud of the UK about these days – but they'll need to prise our world-beating plugs from our cold, dead hands. https://t.co/golI6xdXx3 — Pete Johnson ️‍⚧️ (@pedrojuk) October 12, 2023

10.

this is the only thing that would make me go full Brexit and I'm so so so serious https://t.co/3DsSujrGzp — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) October 12, 2023

11.

I feel like he only thinks this because he forgot an adapter and if so I kind of respect the audacity https://t.co/rHBP1UWV2j — Corwin (@DaveyBiden2024) October 12, 2023

And also this.

The UK plug is the most potent self-defense weapon you can carry in Britain. — Georgio (@InternetIsHell) October 12, 2023

Specifically, this! (we think).

Tell me where your earth return exists on a two pin. Not all two pins are equal but people will force the tynes to spread apart. And how will your 110v unit cope with 240v — ex999 (@maurice_1960) October 12, 2023

Only one question remained.

is this a declaration of war — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 12, 2023

Your move, Gunter.

