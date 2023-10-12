Chris Packham had the very best response for someone hoping to identify this (NSFW) ‘jellyfish’

Celebrity

One of the great joys of walking along a beach is that you never know what you’ll find. What gifts will the tide bring ashore? A foreign shampoo bottle? A dead whale? A message in a bottle?

Twitter user Joe was enjoying a stroll along a Cornish beach when he spotted an unusual ‘jellyfish’ which he was unable to identify.

Who better to turn to than Springwatch presenter and expert of the natural world, Chris Packham? Picture is a little NSFW…

Hi @ChrisGPackham , not sure if you’re an expert in jellyfish but I’ve just seen this on Perranporth Beach, Cornwall and I was wondering if you could identify it? pic.twitter.com/k99giPAbdm — Joe (@Brikka49) October 6, 2023

And hats off to Chris Packham who was only too happy to help identify the beast…

What an extraordinary find @Brikka49 . It’s a Megaphallus.plasticus . Unfortunately dead but rigor mortis has set in and rather than flopping uselessly on the pebbles it’s still remarkably turgid . Superb ! — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) October 6, 2023

Boom.

I can hear this in your voice — mooooog (@glowypanda) October 7, 2023

He wasn’t the only person to reply, as you might imagine.

There’s a starfish round the other side — Sturgeon’s Piles (@SturgeonsPiles) October 6, 2023

I daren't touch it in case poison comes out of the tentacle — Joe (@Brikka49) October 6, 2023

That's the Portuguese Man of Phwoar.. — Anthony (@funstuff1972) October 6, 2023

Drift Wood — James (@James68925310) October 6, 2023

And finally…

Not quite the uprising he envisaged — SäbbäT (@Sc0ttsapp) October 6, 2023

