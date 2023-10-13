Celebrity

This Disney movie used AI to fill in crowd scenes to devastatingly bad effect and Jemaine Clement had the best response

Poke Staff. Updated October 13th, 2023

Digital technology has been making films better/so much worse (delete according to taste) for some time now.

But we’re not sure we’ve ever seen it used so blatantly – or badly – as this, in a clip that has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons that will be obvious.

It’s from a film called Prom Pact, just in case you wanted to check it out (yes! Us too!).

And coming at a time when the industry is still riven by disputes over fair pay and conditions, it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine.

But it was Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement who had the best response.

And while we’re talking Jemaine Clement, earlier this week this happened …

To conclude …

Source @AJemaineClement