This Disney movie used AI to fill in crowd scenes to devastatingly bad effect and Jemaine Clement had the best response

Celebrity

Digital technology has been making films better/so much worse (delete according to taste) for some time now.

But we’re not sure we’ve ever seen it used so blatantly – or badly – as this, in a clip that has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons that will be obvious.

Noticed it's a whole row of AI actors. Yikes! Disney is insane and just more reason why the AMPTP needs to ditch this plan to replace background actors with AI. The uncanny valley will always make your show/film look like hot garbage and age like milk. pic.twitter.com/NpfNbx2X1T — Christopher Marc Supports SAG-AFTRA (@_ChristopherM) October 12, 2023

It’s from a film called Prom Pact, just in case you wanted to check it out (yes! Us too!).

And coming at a time when the industry is still riven by disputes over fair pay and conditions, it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine.

This whole AI actor thing is off to a great start if their goal was to make their content look as dog shit as possible, but hey, it's cheaper https://t.co/05XYw9B9HN — Elvis The Alien (@ElvisTheAlienTV) October 13, 2023

Well that's horrifying, both the usage and quality, and that they're mostly non-white. It's eliminating people of color (actual people) even from the background. https://t.co/Hmjge7d73M — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) October 12, 2023

If you were actively trying to make this look bad, like it was a scene from a comedy and the punchline was that the animation is extremely terrible, you couldn't actually do any worse than this. https://t.co/o5z84okx7K — Lon Harris (@Lons) October 12, 2023

this is nightmare fuel https://t.co/Q6XP7grkjG — ModernGurlz (@ModernGurlzz) October 12, 2023

this is creepier than any horror movie why are they moving like that https://t.co/Rhz3iqRCxx — Team Therapy (@therapologie) October 13, 2023

Yeah my girlfriend goes to another school, you don’t know her https://t.co/Q8zNB0xh2o pic.twitter.com/fxR4k9kscx — K. Thor Jensen (@kthorjensen) October 12, 2023

Genuinely insane that this is real https://t.co/6fQv9UWjyM — stoobs (@thejstoobs) October 12, 2023

Remember – they’re not only cheapskates for doing this, but they also think consumers are dumb enough to not notice. https://t.co/kBVXD2HLCO — kevampire (@AwestruckVox) October 13, 2023

But it was Flight of the Conchords’ Jemaine Clement who had the best response.

These guys are all close friends of mine, they are real and look great. We're hanging out right now. https://t.co/TMFg236A59 — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) October 12, 2023

And while we’re talking Jemaine Clement, earlier this week this happened …

To conclude …

Reminder this is what SAG-AFTRA is fighting against pic.twitter.com/dsZl130uif — Caiden Reed | Ghostface-Doo (@caiden_reed) October 12, 2023

Source @AJemaineClement