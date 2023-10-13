Politics

Yvette Cooper’s face listening to this Tory MP’s housing claim is all of us

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 13th, 2023

On Thursday’s Question Time, a 16-year-old audience member asked –

“How are the political parties going to help a young person like me get on the housing ladder?”

Tory MP Victoria Atkins claimed that the government is on track to meet its house building target. Fiona Bruce corrected her, the audience laughed – and Yvette Cooper‘s face spoke for a nation.

Let’s take another look at that expression.

They say a picture paints a thousand words, but that one paints two – and the second is ‘off’.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

This would explain a lot.

READ MORE

This Question Time clip ruthlessly nails the £71bn HS2 farce in 24 seconds flat

Source Farrukh Image Screengrab