Yvette Cooper’s face listening to this Tory MP’s housing claim is all of us

Politics

On Thursday’s Question Time, a 16-year-old audience member asked – “How are the political parties going to help a young person like me get on the housing ladder?”

Tory MP Victoria Atkins claimed that the government is on track to meet its house building target. Fiona Bruce corrected her, the audience laughed – and Yvette Cooper‘s face spoke for a nation.

Victoria Atkins, "We're on track to deliver our house building targets" Fiona Bruce, "You're nowhere near" VA, "We're on track to deliver 1 million homes" Audience laughs VA, "We are on track" FB, "Jenrick says you're nowhere near it" VA, "We are on track" #BBCQT pic.twitter.com/LQQavDXiY6 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 12, 2023

Let’s take another look at that expression.

They say a picture paints a thousand words, but that one paints two – and the second is ‘off’.

1.

Listen to the audience’s response when Tory MP says they’re on track to delivering 1 million new homes…Laughter. Not outrage. Not disbelief. Laughter. https://t.co/SjTFl3Yroo — Dr Dan Goyal (@danielgoyal) October 12, 2023

2.

The country when listening to Tory lies, gaslighting & general incompetence #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/DO1Fc2Q9yv — David (@Zero_4) October 12, 2023

3.

4.

Yvette Cooper's face during this Victoria Atkins answer is a picture!#bbcqt https://t.co/mvfdQDwgBw — Alan M – inadvertently tweeting (@am1874northwich) October 12, 2023

5.

It’s become rather a habit for Tories to lie, so much so they are unable see the truth at all now … #GeneralElectionNow https://t.co/xwsvVZt5gV — Elly 4 Hope ️ (@ElaineMatuszew1) October 12, 2023

6.

this is gonna be what defeats them. people just don't believe them anymore and can't even be bothered pretending that they do https://t.co/FuevRGAue2 — Siobhán Moore (@SiobhanMoore90) October 12, 2023

7.

8.

For the good of my mental health, I didn’t watch #bbcqt tonight. But this shot of Yvette Cooper, listening to Victoria Atkins dribbling on, sort of captures the vibe. pic.twitter.com/3NFa7fkEnd — Moog (@a_toots) October 12, 2023

9.

10.

Tory strategy: if challenged, just keep repeating the lie…#bbcqt https://t.co/qrbZjaVxgE — Anne Greensmith (@snowleopardess) October 12, 2023

11.

I think Atkins misread her brief, it was probably £2.3m-worth of homes https://t.co/wPRtIUmUv4 — Andy Davidson Proud European do-gooder (@AndyDavidson14) October 12, 2023

This would explain a lot.

Update: The 1m homes pledge was actually “only illustrative”#bbcqt — David (@Zero_4) October 12, 2023

READ MORE

This Question Time clip ruthlessly nails the £71bn HS2 farce in 24 seconds flat

Source Farrukh Image Screengrab