A bigoted ‘Little England’ account pined for when their home looked like this and was hilariously owned into next year

To the world now of something called ‘God Save Great Britain’ – @GSGB01 – over on Twitter, which describes itself as a ‘Protector of British Culture & Heritage. Save the west. Protect our children’

Well, you definitely get the idea.

And we mention it because they went viral – wildly viral – after sharing a picture that it really, really wants England to look like again.

All I want is for England to look like this again. pic.twitter.com/o3SVSWufuq — God Save Great Britain (@GSGB01) July 16, 2025

And when we say they went viral, we don’t mean in a good way, because they ended up owned into next week and beyond. And these people surely said it best.

1.

Men who hate Low Traffic Neighbourhoods, drive massive 4x4s, do all their shopping in retail parks, dump their McDonald’s wrappers on the street, and tarmac their front gardens to park their fleet of motors want England to look the way it did before they wrecked it. Bold. https://t.co/UZ153ae1Rt — Jon Burke is mainly posting on Bluesky (@jonburkeUK) July 18, 2025

2.

Everywhere walkable in 15 minutes and safe streets for cycling? Count me in https://t.co/fmD46nthDv — Orpington Cyclist @orpingtoncyclist.bsky.social (@CycleOrpington) July 17, 2025

3.

This would likely be a libdem or green constituency https://t.co/4s0aJOwKPq — Isaac (@Isaac2003_v2) July 16, 2025

4.

Like a children’s book ? Would that please your simple mind ? — chasperli (@chasperlicious) July 16, 2025

5.

The good old days when England was an Enid Blyton novel. https://t.co/1zVklk1c54 — Andy Calderbank (@CalderbankAndy) July 16, 2025

6.