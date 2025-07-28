Politics donald trump scotland

Whoever came up with this brutally frank front-page Trump splash on the National, go to the top of the class!

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 28th, 2025

Donald Trump is on a five-day visit to his golf resorts in Scotland and to open a new one, but despite being half Scottish on his mother’s side, he hasn’t received the warmest of welcomes.

In a similar vein, Scottish newspaper The National played an absolute blinder with this front page splash.

There was a roar of approval from Twitter.

