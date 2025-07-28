Whoever came up with this brutally frank front-page Trump splash on the National, go to the top of the class!

Politics donald trump scotland

Donald Trump is on a five-day visit to his golf resorts in Scotland and to open a new one, but despite being half Scottish on his mother’s side, he hasn’t received the warmest of welcomes.

HAPPENING NOW: Thousands of protesters gather in Edinburg, Scotland to protest President Trump. Signs: "Stop Trump" "8647" "South Park Was Right" "Free Gaza" etc pic.twitter.com/34dywHRZnX — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) July 26, 2025

I love the Scots pic.twitter.com/SY0juPJHtm — dave lawrence (@dave43law) July 25, 2025

♥️Scotland has no intention of letting Donald Trump have a quiet day as thousands of protesters make their voice heard outside Turnberry. #TrumpEpsteinCoverup pic.twitter.com/9mJyUzu6Jm — Donna DLH ♥️ (@DonnaLouiseDLH) July 26, 2025

A warm welcome for Trump at Turnberry! Best sign, 'Twinned with Epstein Island!' Have an Irn Bru on me. pic.twitter.com/0f8DRCxNVA — Ian L Richardson (@ianrich15813274) July 26, 2025

In a similar vein, Scottish newspaper The National played an absolute blinder with this front page splash.

Tomorrow's front page Convicted US felon to arrive in Scotland pic.twitter.com/EEwAZaPXgC — The National (@ScotNational) July 24, 2025

There was a roar of approval from Twitter.

Trump made the front page of Scottish newspaper The National pic.twitter.com/6Tglfwwxf9 — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) July 25, 2025

Trump is expected to arrive in Scotland tomorrow. This is the front page of The National. pic.twitter.com/3cHFIk5hQp — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 25, 2025

Trump: “Other countries respect me too much.” Scotland: pic.twitter.com/9qZTII7iWN — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) July 25, 2025

Trump’s heading to Scotland tomorrow. The Scottish papers aren’t exactly rolling out the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/OFXlzMi9iX — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 25, 2025

A well written newspaper headline. https://t.co/VgtdmL7TVK — BigTaxDaddy (@FSteinCPA) July 26, 2025

