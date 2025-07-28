Politics donald trump scotland
Whoever came up with this brutally frank front-page Trump splash on the National, go to the top of the class!
Donald Trump is on a five-day visit to his golf resorts in Scotland and to open a new one, but despite being half Scottish on his mother’s side, he hasn’t received the warmest of welcomes.
HAPPENING NOW: Thousands of protesters gather in Edinburg, Scotland to protest President Trump.
Signs: "Stop Trump" "8647" "South Park Was Right" "Free Gaza" etc pic.twitter.com/34dywHRZnX
— Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) July 26, 2025
I love the Scots pic.twitter.com/SY0juPJHtm
— dave lawrence (@dave43law) July 25, 2025
Janey's Spirit still lives on. #Trump #Scorland. pic.twitter.com/l4cdBESA0K
— John O'Connell (@jdpoc) July 26, 2025
♥️Scotland has no intention of letting Donald Trump have a quiet day as thousands of protesters make their voice heard outside Turnberry. #TrumpEpsteinCoverup pic.twitter.com/9mJyUzu6Jm
— Donna DLH ♥️ (@DonnaLouiseDLH) July 26, 2025
A warm welcome for Trump at Turnberry! Best sign, 'Twinned with Epstein Island!' Have an Irn Bru on me. pic.twitter.com/0f8DRCxNVA
— Ian L Richardson (@ianrich15813274) July 26, 2025
In a similar vein, Scottish newspaper The National played an absolute blinder with this front page splash.
Tomorrow's front page
Convicted US felon to arrive in Scotland pic.twitter.com/EEwAZaPXgC
— The National (@ScotNational) July 24, 2025
There was a roar of approval from Twitter.
1.
Trump made the front page of Scottish newspaper The National pic.twitter.com/6Tglfwwxf9
— Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) July 25, 2025
2.
Scotland gets it.
Thank you Scotland! pic.twitter.com/viTr2JXbrB
— BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 26, 2025
3.
Trump is expected to arrive in Scotland tomorrow. This is the front page of The National. pic.twitter.com/3cHFIk5hQp
— Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 25, 2025
4.
Trump: “Other countries respect me too much.”
Scotland: pic.twitter.com/9qZTII7iWN
— Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) July 25, 2025
5.
Trump’s heading to Scotland tomorrow. The Scottish papers aren’t exactly rolling out the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/OFXlzMi9iX
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 25, 2025
6.
A well written newspaper headline. https://t.co/VgtdmL7TVK
— BigTaxDaddy (@FSteinCPA) July 26, 2025
7.
I don't think #Scotland likes Trump https://t.co/OyATbOLXCa
— Books & Roses (@BooksandRosesCo) July 25, 2025
8.
I fucking love Scotland. https://t.co/Wz9BzvsvB8
— Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) July 25, 2025
9.
Scotland doesn’t miss… pic.twitter.com/EIknkTRuOx
— Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) July 26, 2025