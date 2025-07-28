US comebacks donald trump EU

A Maga claimed this European had ‘zero idea’ about Trump’s EU trade deal and their A++ comeback was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated July 28th, 2025

It’s been a long time coming but the US and European Union have finally agreed a new trade deal, it would appear, with a blanket tariff of 15% on most EU goods imported to the US, half the 30% that had been feared.

Donald Trump was so happy about it he even took time out from tilting at windmills to discuss it.

But it’s fair to say not everyone was celebrating, with the end result likely to be higher prices, as pointed out by this person – @RasmusJarlov – who seemed to know what he was talking about on Twitter.

Not everyone was buying what he had to say, including this particular Maga who claimed they had zero idea what they were talking about.

And we’re glad they did, in a way, because the comeback was 100% gold.

Tax that!

And here is just a bit of the love people had for it.

In four words.

Or if you’d prefer it in two.

