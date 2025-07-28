A Maga claimed this European had ‘zero idea’ about Trump’s EU trade deal and their A++ comeback was simply magnificent

US comebacks donald trump EU

It’s been a long time coming but the US and European Union have finally agreed a new trade deal, it would appear, with a blanket tariff of 15% on most EU goods imported to the US, half the 30% that had been feared.

Donald Trump was so happy about it he even took time out from tilting at windmills to discuss it.

But it’s fair to say not everyone was celebrating, with the end result likely to be higher prices, as pointed out by this person – @RasmusJarlov – who seemed to know what he was talking about on Twitter.

There is nothing to celebrate. Moving from average tariffs of less than 2% on trade between the USA and Europe to 15% under today’s deal will inevitably lead to inflation. Almost everything will become more expensive in both Europe and the USA, and we will all be worse off. The… — Rasmus Jarlov (@RasmusJarlov) July 27, 2025

Not everyone was buying what he had to say, including this particular Maga who claimed they had zero idea what they were talking about.

I have a feeling you have 0 idea what you're talking about. In fact I know you do. — Stylishskunk (@stylishskunk) July 27, 2025

And we’re glad they did, in a way, because the comeback was 100% gold.

Of course. I am former minister of trade in Denmark and you are an anonymous Twitter profile. You probably know a lot more than me. For sure. — Rasmus Jarlov (@RasmusJarlov) July 27, 2025

Tax that!

And here is just a bit of the love people had for it.

1.

That interaction is the perfect representation of X. The ignorant truly believe they are equal to the educated professionals. — Sara Williams (@SaraWilliamsXR) July 28, 2025

2.

They believe that other countries pay the tariffs…and you can't convince them of the truth. pic.twitter.com/luCJ8F4gmO — Flowrchk ☮ (@flowabug) July 28, 2025

3.

4.

As with so many other topics, it's fascinating to me that in 2025, people don't take the time to learn. Tariffs aren't even muddied by personal or religious beliefs like say abortion or capital punishment. Just basic economic facts and still, they persist in willful ignorance. — Kimberly Fitch (@KimberlyFitch5) July 28, 2025

5.

6.

incredible to me that some people are still under the delusion that other countries pay the tariff pic.twitter.com/Gs65lfVXtc — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 28, 2025

In four words.

Twitter in a nutshell — Prolix (@prolixdnb) July 28, 2025

Or if you’d prefer it in two.

Mic drop — Rocca (@ghostofRoc) July 27, 2025

Follow @RasmusJarlov here

