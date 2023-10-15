This bored baseball player’s balancing stunts escalated quickly
Over on r/unexpected, u/venom8 has shared a clip of a bored baseball player balancing a succession of ever larger items on his face.
They gave it the title –
‘That Escalated Quickly’
And, well, it did.
Reddit users were impressed – apart from the ones disappointed that he didn’t get struck by lightning. Some people …
Was holding my breath waiting for a lightning strike.
drwheatie
I was waiting for a human.
JohnCenaJunior
A very satisfying rate of escalation.
JayGeezey
Did this fucker balance a light post on his chin?! Haha
yourgifmademesignup
This is not how most games are typically played.
GeneralzDave
His exercise routine must include a particularly large number of chin-ups.
Joe4o2
I think I saw this guy before when he worked at Sea World.
pnkflyd99
Hats off to u/coffeedrinker1972 for this comment.
Last I heard, he quit the baseball team and joined Ringling Bros.
Source r/Unexpected Image