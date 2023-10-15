This bored baseball player’s balancing stunts escalated quickly

Entertainment

Over on r/unexpected, u/venom8 has shared a clip of a bored baseball player balancing a succession of ever larger items on his face.

They gave it the title –

‘That Escalated Quickly’

And, well, it did.

Reddit users were impressed – apart from the ones disappointed that he didn’t get struck by lightning. Some people …

Was holding my breath waiting for a lightning strike.

drwheatie

I was waiting for a human.

JohnCenaJunior

A very satisfying rate of escalation.

JayGeezey

Did this fucker balance a light post on his chin?! Haha

yourgifmademesignup

This is not how most games are typically played.

GeneralzDave

His exercise routine must include a particularly large number of chin-ups.

Joe4o2

I think I saw this guy before when he worked at Sea World.

pnkflyd99

Hats off to u/coffeedrinker1972 for this comment.

Last I heard, he quit the baseball team and joined Ringling Bros.



READ MORE

This is the best “balancing cups on a sleeping man” picture you’ll see today

Source r/Unexpected Image