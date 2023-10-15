This old Brit in New York has only one reason to love the U.S. – but it’s a good one

Life

This 2022 Eric Jeng vox pop has cropped up again and it never gets old.

These comments nailed it.

He got the cane out of the cupboard and gave the yanks a jolly good thrashing.

He came out swinging with a candy cane. He’s only got a soft spot for his wife, and that’s it.

You know how British a person is when they can insult you in a very civil and polite way.

That reveal about his wife was very sweet!

British man giveth, British man taketh away.

This is a standard issue, red trouser wearing middle/upper middle class English retired man. Everything about him is home-counties copy and paste.

Ah, yes that timeless dry British humor (being an asshole while speaking politely).

The look at the end is cracking me up. Sassy old man has some valid points!

If he was in the UK he’d just be finding problems with everything around him there as well. Youths, immigrants, avocados… Grouchy old man gonna grouch.

TheStoneArrow noticed a slight issue.

“Sidewalk”… he has indeed been there too long.

But this was the bottom line.

This post is about how much this man loves his wife. He loves her more than he despises where he is living.

