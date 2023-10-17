News

Richard Madeley just asked his dumbest and most offensive question yet

Poke Staff. Updated October 17th, 2023

Richard Madeley, the non-thinking person’s Alan Partridge, has a regular gig as the co-host of ITV’s Good Morning Britain (spare a thought for Susanna Reid, spared Piers Morgan only to end up with Madeley).

And it has produced no end of (presumably unintentionally) facepalm moments and exchanges where Madeley is either comprehensively owned by a guest or does it all by himself.

But we don’t remember a dumber or more offensive question asked by the presenter than this one on Tuesday.

He was talking to senior Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran, who is of Palestinian descent, when this happened.

Richard Madeley: “With your family connections in Gaza, did you have any indication of what was going to happen 10 days ago … was there any word on the street?”

Layla Moran: “Not this, not this. Everyone, everyone has been surprised first of all by the timing and sophistication and they way that it’s happened.”

Extraordinary restraint from Moran, you might think. And here are just a few of the many, many things people were saying about it on Tuesday.

If you want to watch a longer clip …

In three words.

And finally, this.

Source @SaulStaniforth