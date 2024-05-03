Videos comedy

For no other reason than it’s been another (very) long week and it never fails to make us laugh, time to revisit this classic from back in the day which has been going viral again on Twitter.

If you haven’t seen it then you are in for a treat and if you have then you will surely watch it again.

Still one of the greatest videos ever pic.twitter.com/drhlGUsb7t — Darth Craven (@CrazyCraven01) May 2, 2024

Bravo!

The very last line…perfect ending — The Dude is Pro EU (@DudeBrexit) May 3, 2024

This is why the Internet is the height of human culture — Prung (@4444twtjg) May 2, 2024

26 seconds of perfection. A world beater — Mike Green (@greenie1878) May 2, 2024

And just in case you were wondering whether it’s real or not, can we point you towards Graeme Barrett over on Instagram and on Twitter over here.

Source Graeme Barrett H/T @CrazyCraven01