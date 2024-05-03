25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

If you’re in the UK, watching the local election results roll out, chances are you’re already having a good old belly laugh.

But just in case there’s a lull due to slow counting (Hurry up, people!), we’ve got something to keep the mirth going, and it’s 25 of the best tweets from the past seven days.

Feast your eyes on this lot.

1.

Not sure this theme park’s going to get its health and safety ticket. pic.twitter.com/nQbONzOnQH — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 27, 2024

2.

Take That are morphing into Rod, Jane and Freddy pic.twitter.com/SHluCB9Jqz — Anna (@anna_bobs) April 28, 2024

3.

4.

Just held the door for a man because he was carrying a small child and he didn’t even acknowledge me and now I hate him with a fury I should probably save for war criminals — Felicity Hannah (@FelicityHannah) April 27, 2024

5.

“You couldn’t make it up”, says John Virgo, ignoring the existence of vast swathes of fiction describing events far more outlandish than a fluked red. — Lev Parikian (@LevParikian) May 1, 2024

6.

You are visited by the ghost of H.P. Lovecraft. He whispers to you about a terrifying, eldritch horror he saw outside. You have to explain that it’s just the car dealership’s inflatable dancing tube man. — D.N. Schmidt, space opera author (@Writepop) April 28, 2024

7.

Me if I was standing in the General Election pic.twitter.com/mF23qIvqu9 — Ted Branston (@tedbranston) April 29, 2024

8.

– how are little billy’s swimming lessons going?

– well we’re 10 lessons and £250 down, and yet i produce turds regularly that manage to be more buoyant than him… pic.twitter.com/CfI0mRz4EB — forest fr1ends (@forest_fr1ends) April 28, 2024

9.

Rosemary's Baby works because there are scary concepts besides Satanism in it like "What if your neighbors were annoying?" and "What if you wore a cool outfit and no one cared." — Ben Crew (@BenjaminCrew1) April 29, 2024

10.

You know who really makes me cross? The lollipop lady — Sam (@sam_bambs) April 30, 2024

11.

Stairs, but make them so I could potentially puncture both my lungs before I do a bit of admin x pic.twitter.com/eOW2MWKWut — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) April 30, 2024

12.