Twitter tweets of the week

25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Staff. Updated May 3rd, 2024

If you’re in the UK, watching the local election results roll out, chances are you’re already having a good old belly laugh.

But just in case there’s a lull due to slow counting (Hurry up, people!), we’ve got something to keep the mirth going, and it’s 25 of the best tweets from the past seven days.

Feast your eyes on this lot.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2