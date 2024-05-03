Politics elections lee anderson nick robinson

Lee Anderson tried getting sassy with Nick Robinson and the Today presenter’s magnificent comeback was solid gold

John Plunkett. Updated May 3rd, 2024

It was a grim election night for the Conservatives, not just in the local elections but in the Blackpool by-election where they were beaten by a huge swing to Labour and the Tory candidate only beat Reform UK into second place by just 117 votes.

Reform UK’s only MP Lee Anderson, the former deputy chair of the Tories, was on Radio 4’s Today begging up his new party’s chances in the general election.

And it was only natural that presenter Nick Robinson was moved to ask, if the party is going to do that well at the election, why doesn’t Reform UK founder and co-owner Nigel Farage stand?

Anderson tried to be clever about it – never a good idea if you’re Lee Anderson – and Robinson’s comeback was solid gold.

Bravo!

In unrelated news, Anderson earns £100k a year as a presenter on GB News.

And just in case you needed reminding (of course you didn’t) …

And by all accounts, it didn’t end there.

READ MORE

Jonathan Gullis being royally owned over his election prospects is a tantalising taste of what’s to come (probably)

Source @Haggis_UK