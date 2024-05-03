Lee Anderson tried getting sassy with Nick Robinson and the Today presenter’s magnificent comeback was solid gold

Politics elections lee anderson nick robinson

It was a grim election night for the Conservatives, not just in the local elections but in the Blackpool by-election where they were beaten by a huge swing to Labour and the Tory candidate only beat Reform UK into second place by just 117 votes.

Reform UK’s only MP Lee Anderson, the former deputy chair of the Tories, was on Radio 4’s Today begging up his new party’s chances in the general election.

And it was only natural that presenter Nick Robinson was moved to ask, if the party is going to do that well at the election, why doesn’t Reform UK founder and co-owner Nigel Farage stand?

Anderson tried to be clever about it – never a good idea if you’re Lee Anderson – and Robinson’s comeback was solid gold.

Nick Robinson taking no shit from 30p Lee Anderson. #r4today pic.twitter.com/yKDKOpDoft — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) May 3, 2024

Nick Robinson to Lee Anderson of Reform UK and GB News ‘there are other channels on which politicians interview each other and interview themselves and this isn’t one of them.

So let’s stick to the convention where I ask the questions @BBCr4today — Stewart Purvis (@StewartPurvis) May 3, 2024

In unrelated news, Anderson earns £100k a year as a presenter on GB News.

Neanderthal going full man baby “ why don’t you then”. Obscurity beckons this grim faced clown. https://t.co/xUaDAzCYtg — Mick ☕️ (@MickCoffey2) May 3, 2024

7 reasons why Nigel Farage won't stand as an MP 1. Eastleigh 1994

2. Salisbury 1997

3. Bexhill and Battle 2001

4. South Thanet 2005

5 Bromley and Chislehurst 2005

6. Buckingham 2010

7. South Thanet 2015 + 8. it's too much hard work & he's a lazy spivhttps://t.co/ltAYQIpwuS pic.twitter.com/BMDrCoGiju — Jane (@localnotail) May 3, 2024

And by all accounts, it didn’t end there.

Hearing 30p Lee Anderson having a hissy fit with Nick Robinson on #r4today is so amusing. Threatening to hang up if Nick keeps saying he defected from the Tories to Reform is hilarious. — Francine Bosco (@FrancineBosco10) May 3, 2024

