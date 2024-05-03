13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Twitter takedowns

It’s that time of the week – of course it is! – when we round up 13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral over the last seven days.

1. ‘Potty time’

this how 2 year olds look at you when they’re actively shitting their pants https://t.co/SPzoAHBM8S — heather (@_heatherlynn) April 25, 2024

(via)

2. ‘Debagged!’

(via)

3. ‘Nick Robinson 1, Lee Anderson 0’

Nick Robinson taking no shit from 30p Lee Anderson. #r4today pic.twitter.com/yKDKOpDoft — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) May 3, 2024

(via)

4. ‘Decorative head…’

(via)

5. ‘Get a grip’

Journalist from a toxic right wing rag on people off work with anxiety or depression: “Get a grip” #GMB pic.twitter.com/vNaM5iazWl — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) April 29, 2024

(via)

6. ‘When nerds clap back’

(via)

7. Jonathan Gullis burned to a crisp

Ashworth handing Gullis his ass on a plate pic.twitter.com/Se5p3Mg9CK — The Man of Hidden Shallows (@Richiemuso) May 3, 2024

(via)