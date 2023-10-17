Someone sent this old Lynda Carter workout viral and no-one nailed it better than Wonder Woman herself

Celebrity

Over on Twitter this old Lynda Carter workout from back in the day went viral after it was shared by @raymitheminx.

Simple Lynda Carter work out pic.twitter.com/avrVVYUT8C — RAYMI THE MINX (@raymitheminx) October 16, 2023

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to see.

Carter, of course, played Wonder Woman between 1976 and 1979 and the workout prompted all sorts of responses, of which these are just a few.

Step 1: Be born as Lynda Carter. — 20th Century Icon (@Dave90125) October 17, 2023

The only Wonder Woman I’ll ever recognize. https://t.co/u4YPoSsO1R — Ghost Dog (@GhostDogTV) October 17, 2023

Asked my wife about this. She said, “No, you can’t pin this up in the bedroom”. — The Vintage City (@VintageCity60) October 16, 2023

is this for real? https://t.co/titehhWV1g — Zion Ryan Cruz (@zryanverse) October 16, 2023

And the answer was yes, yes it was.

And no-one said it better than Wonder Woman herself.

Throat firmer. What a time. https://t.co/pC6YnDGFTt — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 16, 2023

What a time indeed.

What exactly is a throat firmer meant to do? I mean… make a throat firmer. But why? Just a little strange. — World Alternative Media (@WorldAltMedia) October 16, 2023

Are we just walking past “arm de-flabber “?? — Joe Black (@JoeBlackNJ) October 16, 2023

This woman is an international treasure. https://t.co/d9Y6PylCH8 — lasttimedown (@camster129) October 17, 2023

Source @RealLyndaCarter