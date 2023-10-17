Celebrity

Someone sent this old Lynda Carter workout viral and no-one nailed it better than Wonder Woman herself

Poke Staff. Updated October 17th, 2023

Over on Twitter this old Lynda Carter workout from back in the day went viral after it was shared by @raymitheminx.

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to see.

Carter, of course, played Wonder Woman between 1976 and 1979 and the workout prompted all sorts of responses, of which these are just a few.

And the answer was yes, yes it was.

And no-one said it better than Wonder Woman herself.

What a time indeed.

Source @RealLyndaCarter