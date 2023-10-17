This reporter wasn’t so keen on the hot dog he bit into on air and it’s a hilariously uncomfortable watch

Videos

If you only watch one reporter taking a bit out of a hot dog on live TV this week – niche, we know – then make it this one!

It’s a clip that has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

Oh that sausage dog was trash lol….he wanted that camera out his face pic.twitter.com/uZnGywQWvp — Simply Mark (@AustinMD2011) October 15, 2023

Ooof!

She knew it too!! — Hiah✨ (@hiahthanyou) October 15, 2023

The way we all understood what was going on in that moment — Simply Mark (@AustinMD2011) October 15, 2023

Aye she heard EXACTLY everything he meant but didn’t say. I truly love us https://t.co/sYmU5Yvv2y — ⚯͛ △⃒⃘ Bruce ϟ 9¾ (@Bruce_Cares) October 15, 2023

Him spitting the food out after the cameras cut pic.twitter.com/BphfbKlmUl — ᵍᵒʰᵃⁿ Mokoena (@vsejanea) October 16, 2023

Tag yourself, I’m the moment he instinctively shakes his head no and then quickly adjusts to nodding yes https://t.co/xwOHRAfpP2 — Heben Nigatu (@hebennigatu) October 16, 2023

"Pretty Good" is never a good response from us pic.twitter.com/BxampQkryv — CM MURDOCH ‍♂️ キャム (@cammurdochmusic) October 16, 2023

man was fighting to not spit that food out pic.twitter.com/ojiNj8AOTL — R️ (@1mateeen) October 16, 2023

But most of all, this.

And the anchor back at the desk KNEW. https://t.co/mAtSS9giDj — issa rae’s favorite interviewer. (@TheGreatIsNate) October 15, 2023

Source @AustinMD2011