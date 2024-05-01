A Florida man was arrested for throwing pasta, and people cooked up some great puns – 14 delicious samples

News funny

A 46-year-old Florida man (we know!) became a real-life Two Ronnies joke when things spiralli-ed out of control on the road.

Florida man arrested after ‘throwing pasta with sauce’ amid road rage incident https://t.co/kJritm1LRs pic.twitter.com/wLIhBPZsL0 — The Independent (@Independent) April 30, 2024

Nolan Goins threw the food out of the passenger window of his vehicle in frustration over glaring headlights, accidentally hitting another driver whose window was also open.

Hope he’s ok. I’ve heard jail can be cannelloni. https://t.co/8pqGCUghbW — Kath ✊ (@KathyBurke) May 1, 2024

Threw his life away with a fusilli choices. Shame. https://t.co/rKJtgwVWjc — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) April 30, 2024

Way pasta his bedtime https://t.co/x4lod5bcGn — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) May 1, 2024

Enjoy your time in the state penne-tentiary. https://t.co/7isT2nXn9D — Nev Fountain. (@Nevfountain) April 30, 2024

Those spaghetti junctions are a nightmare though https://t.co/C07qSIs5Km — Carrie (@FirstLadyNot) May 1, 2024

Having lived in that part of the world,it’s not the fact he threw it,but that Italian food is toxic there. — RustyMckeever (@MckeeverRusty) April 30, 2024

Durum-ble in the Jungle — Crown Green Bowler (29) (@29Crown) May 1, 2024

He’ll have his Dolmio day in court https://t.co/NPYg3VIiv5 — Chris (@flatus74) May 1, 2024

He evidently lost his ragù. — BlueDragonLandlady (@MsLupin) May 1, 2024

He's going to be let off, orzo he thinks. — Iain Small #FBPE (@Smally1969) May 1, 2024

At least he wasn’t drunk & disorzodly https://t.co/Uam9WCHZod — Alex Wormall – wormito.bsky.social (@Wormito) April 30, 2024

Everybody saw red https://t.co/Ue2C2oOzKx — Ishan Kolhatkar (@ishkolhatkar) May 1, 2024

Now that's really using your old noodle! Florida man arrested after ‘throwing pasta with sauce’ amid road rage incident https://t.co/emaATG1IxQ — BirdieBittern (@BirdieBittern) April 30, 2024

Found him on LinkedIn pic.twitter.com/IKUnKdyFVq — Mark Stevenson (@TheDataAgent) May 1, 2024

