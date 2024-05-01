News funny

A Florida man was arrested for throwing pasta, and people cooked up some great puns – 14 delicious samples

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 1st, 2024

A 46-year-old Florida man (we know!) became a real-life Two Ronnies joke when things spiralli-ed out of control on the road.

Nolan Goins threw the food out of the passenger window of his vehicle in frustration over glaring headlights, accidentally hitting another driver whose window was also open.

The puns sort of wrote themselves.

Let’s all take a moment to appreciate this.

Source Independent Image Screengrab