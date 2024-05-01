Politics conservatives

The Government bribing an asylum seeker to go to Rwanda isn’t the win they seem to think – 14 scathing responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 1st, 2024

The saga of the Rwanda Scheme will one day be a fantastic Channel 4 docudrama, with the part of Rishi Sunak being played by Olivia Colman, and Martin Freeman acting his little heart out as a plucky pilot. Probably. We’d absolutely watch the hell out of that.

The Rwanda Bill has only recently dragged itself through Parliament, bouncing back and forth between the Houses before becoming an embarrassing and expensive ‘win’ for the Government.

Having made a £1,000 bet with Piers Morgan that a planeload of Rwanda deportees will leave before the general election, Sunak is pulling out all the stops.

Unsurprisingly, with the Home Office having trumpeted that they were about to round up asylum seekers weeks ahead of any flights taking off, a number of the eligible individuals have gone missing.

They may have gone into hiding, but we can’t rule out the simple incompetence of those trying to find them.

If you listened to Tory MPs on the media rounds, you could be forgiven for thinking that Sunak’s bet had paid off, but no …

It’s not the same scheme that was given the green light in Parliament last week, but one that gives failed asylum seekers an option.

People were quick to share the correct version of the news.

