Celebrity Muppets Piers Morgan

This style guru’s Kermit-based takedown of Piers Morgan’s wardrobe is today’s best thing

John Plunkett. Updated May 1st, 2024

There’s fabulous style guru called Derek Guy – @dieworkwear on Twitter – who offers up very funny, occasionally brutal but always incredibly useful fashion advice if you’re thinking about getting dressed up (or indeed down) and want to do it properly.

Quite often he turns his attention to someone in the public eye and this time it was Piers Morgan who turned up on his radar.

And we mention it because his critique – with the unlikely help (at least, it sounds unlikely) assistance of Kermit the Frog – is simply magnificent!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

 

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

To conclude …

And this.

And this.

And also this!

Source @dieworkwear