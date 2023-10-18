Trump treated the MAGA faithful to a rant about not being able to buy flypaper and got swatted by the internet

At an Iowa rally, while on the topic of the desperate situation in the Middle East, Trump was distracted by a fly and went off on a spectacular tangent.

While discussing the deaths in Israel, Trump is distracted by flies… he proceeds to talk about how you can’t buy fly paper anymore pic.twitter.com/ZTzqJwQYrD

I didn’t know you had flies in Iowa. I hate flies!

I’ll get in trouble for saying that. Cruelty to animals.

You know, I said the other day – I was at a place, it was a beautiful place, but they had, like, flies. And I said I said “Get flypaper.”

They said “Sir, they’re not allowed to sell it anymore because of cruelty to animals.”

They actually said that. I don’t know. Can you get flypa ..used to be great, right?

But they said “You can’t do that anymore, sir, it’s cruelty!”

What the hell is going on with this country?