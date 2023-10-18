Trump treated the MAGA faithful to a rant about not being able to buy flypaper and got swatted by the internet
We’re beginning to detect the hand of Armando Iannucci on the Trump 2024 election campaign trail, with the 2020 loser having declared that windmills give whales cancer and drive them crazy, that he beat Barack Obama in 2016 and that you need ID to buy bread.
At an Iowa rally, while on the topic of the desperate situation in the Middle East, Trump was distracted by a fly and went off on a spectacular tangent.
While discussing the deaths in Israel, Trump is distracted by flies… he proceeds to talk about how you can’t buy fly paper anymore pic.twitter.com/ZTzqJwQYrD
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2023
I didn’t know you had flies in Iowa. I hate flies!
I’ll get in trouble for saying that. Cruelty to animals.
You know, I said the other day – I was at a place, it was a beautiful place, but they had, like, flies. And I said I said “Get flypaper.”
They said “Sir, they’re not allowed to sell it anymore because of cruelty to animals.”
They actually said that. I don’t know. Can you get flypa ..used to be great, right?
But they said “You can’t do that anymore, sir, it’s cruelty!”
What the hell is going on with this country?
On second thoughts, that’s probably a bit too weird to have come from Veep.
1.
Here’s why this is bad for Joe Biden… https://t.co/7g4X3wMEf5
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 16, 2023
2.
“You can’t even say ‘merry flypaper’ anymore…” https://t.co/3KN32Lw2oW
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 16, 2023
3.
Is Donald Trump running for President or auditioning to perform on a senior citizens comedy tour? So bizarre. pic.twitter.com/wRNyzr4eIQ
— Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) October 16, 2023
4.
Squirrel! https://t.co/rwWQP8CpZ0
— Susan Whitney (@SusanLouise1977) October 16, 2023
5.
That’s his real 24/7 inner narrative. It never stops.
— RebelwoApplause (@RebelwApplause) October 17, 2023
6.
Ever notice he gets more energetic when he’s talking about being stopped from hurting something he wants to hurt? https://t.co/k7B8A1wghR
— Lori (@thebutterknife) October 16, 2023
7.
Trump makes up story about…flypaper. Always focusing on the important issues of the day. (Video: RSBN) pic.twitter.com/rHjBSuEJ2A
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 17, 2023
8.
I think the more likely reason they don't sell fly paper is that this isn't the 1920s!
— Blank Generation Radio (@blankgenradio) October 16, 2023
9.
The fly smelled all the bullshit he was spewing https://t.co/C2jJxMobwW
— Meidas_Murai (@Meidas_Murai) October 16, 2023
10.
Person woman man camera flypaper
— KevinlyFather (@KevinlyFather) October 17, 2023
11.
I bet Flypaper Boy got tangled in it at one point in his life. https://t.co/go5L9a79ln
— (@ShitzN_Giggles) October 16, 2023
12.
Because whales ate it all before they got windmill cancer.
— Nerzog (@Nerzog999) October 16, 2023
13.
hey MSM……..how about taking a "biden's old" break and comment on the fact that trump thinks you need ID to buy a loaf of bread and you cant buy flypaper anymore……then work your way to his death threats against milly https://t.co/ZfB3NUCliK
— just a girl (@JustASaneGirl) October 17, 2023
14.
Men, big men, with tears in their eyes, came up to me and said… “sir, we can’t buy flypaper now that the woke mob has taken it away”
— billyb (@pipercat55) October 16, 2023
Perhaps flies just really like the GOP.
Total time a fly sat on Mike Pence's head: two minutes pic.twitter.com/PtI0rKSi5I
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2020
Anyway …plot twist.
The man lives in the weirdest bubble. https://t.co/N9PpojUuAS pic.twitter.com/MPHKOv6uFJ
— Schooley (@Rschooley) October 16, 2023
In conclusion …
I mean, it’s clear you can not only still buy flypaper, you can make it your VP too! pic.twitter.com/9Em9BPYDA6
— Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) October 16, 2023
READ MORE
Yet another bonkers word salad from Donald Trump on the campaign trail
Source Acyn Torabi Image Screengrab