Trump treated the MAGA faithful to a rant about not being able to buy flypaper and got swatted by the internet

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 18th, 2023

We’re beginning to detect the hand of Armando Iannucci on the Trump 2024 election campaign trail, with the 2020 loser having declared that windmills give whales cancer and drive them crazy, that he beat Barack Obama in 2016 and that you need ID to buy bread.

At an Iowa rally, while on the topic of the desperate situation in the Middle East, Trump was distracted by a fly and went off on a spectacular tangent.

I didn’t know you had flies in Iowa. I hate flies!

I’ll get in trouble for saying that. Cruelty to animals.

You know, I said the other day – I was at a place, it was a beautiful place, but they had, like, flies. And I said I said “Get flypaper.”

They said “Sir, they’re not allowed to sell it anymore because of cruelty to animals.”

They actually said that. I don’t know. Can you get flypa ..used to be great, right?

But they said “You can’t do that anymore, sir, it’s cruelty!”

What the hell is going on with this country?

On second thoughts, that’s probably a bit too weird to have come from Veep.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Perhaps flies just really like the GOP.

Anyway …plot twist.

In conclusion …

