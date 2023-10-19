If you boiled down The One Show this fabulously funny 26 seconds is the essence you’d have left

Celebrity

We don’t watch The One Show as much as we used to, and we didn’t watch it much then either.

But fortunately for everyone @BeardedGenius shared this particular 26 seconds of the BBC1 show which he said was ‘Peak One Show’.

And it’s surely 26 seconds very well spent, featuring Frank Skinner, Coleen Rooney and Clare Balding discuss, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Peak One Show. Clare Balding, Frank Skinner and Coleen Rooney discussing service stations pic.twitter.com/Bi55rpAMAo — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 16, 2023

Not for nothing did it end up here.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Literally every comedian has spoken about their favourite service station and it's almost always Tebay with the occasional Gloucester. — Phil #GlazersOut (@lipmarty75) October 16, 2023

The genius of Tebay Services location is it is equidistant between Carlisle and Lancaster. — Rons Innocent (@DavyDalgleish) October 19, 2023

"I've heard about it" " I know the one" like it's some movie or series everyone is talking about but it's a motorway service station has really made me laugh — Berkshire Blade (@Berkshireblade) October 16, 2023

I'll have four 28 day dry-aged beef rib eye steaks, a mixed olive sourdough, and a bottle of windscreen washer fluid. Put it on the slate! — German Car Scene (@GermanCarScene) October 19, 2023

Because we were talking Peak One Show …

And finally …

On tour everyone’s been banging on about Tebay services.

Well I’m here now and it’s confirmed my view that it’s hipster bullshit and not a services in the conventional sense.

(Bloke behind me agrees) pic.twitter.com/l8AJe0hxRh — Geoff Norcott (@GeoffNorcott) October 19, 2023

Source @BeardedGenius