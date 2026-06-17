Politics donald trump g7 photo fail

Donald Trump zoned out through an entire photo opp at the G7 summit and people had theories – 17 responses worth capturing

Saul Hutson. Updated June 17th, 2026

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The world’s most powerful leaders assembled at the G7 summit in France this week to discuss important global affairs, of which there is obviously no shortage right now.

Apart from everything else it was also an opportunity to capture the moment for posterity, what with Donald Trump apparently having finally concluded a peace deal with Iran (at the time of going to press).

French President Emmanuel Macron instructed everybody to turn and face the camera, except one person failed to oblige. You’ll never guess who (you absolutely will).

It’s not just that Trump doesn’t react to the instructions and pose for the camera, it’s that he sits completely still staring off into space for the entirety of the photo opp.

He never even flinches.

We won’t make assumptions about what this bizarre behavior says about Trump’s mental well being, but everyone on Twitter sure did.

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