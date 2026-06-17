Donald Trump zoned out through an entire photo opp at the G7 summit and people had theories – 17 responses worth capturing

Politics donald trump g7 photo fail

The world’s most powerful leaders assembled at the G7 summit in France this week to discuss important global affairs, of which there is obviously no shortage right now.

Apart from everything else it was also an opportunity to capture the moment for posterity, what with Donald Trump apparently having finally concluded a peace deal with Iran (at the time of going to press).

French President Emmanuel Macron instructed everybody to turn and face the camera, except one person failed to oblige. You’ll never guess who (you absolutely will).

Trump, 80, seems unaware that everyone else is posing for a photo pic.twitter.com/XGEK4p8kpS — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 16, 2026

It’s not just that Trump doesn’t react to the instructions and pose for the camera, it’s that he sits completely still staring off into space for the entirety of the photo opp.

He never even flinches.

We won’t make assumptions about what this bizarre behavior says about Trump’s mental well being, but everyone on Twitter sure did.

1.

I mean, I just don’t know how to describe this. He is just completely out of it. And the political media is just ignoring it while continuing to write think pieces about Joe Biden for the umpteenth time. Like… wtf? https://t.co/dNEHyYBGhe — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) June 16, 2026

2.

Embarrassing moment for Trump, who is the only one completely oblivious to a group photo being taken. An unintentionally perfect snapshot of his presidency.pic.twitter.com/o24i1Oeeyf — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) June 16, 2026

3.

One time Joe Biden didn’t immediately recognize George Clooney at a crowded event, so America had no choice but to surrender to this mush-brained loser. (Even though by November 2024 a younger candidate was on the ballot) Oh well. https://t.co/eLr7jLSC4O — Jeremy Wilcox (@jwilcox79) June 16, 2026

4.

He’s in another world. Lost inside his head. Everyone knows it. https://t.co/J6uG2gKYbA — Anne Egan (@AnneE1953) June 17, 2026

5.

6.

He looks like he’s at a family reunion and doesn’t recognize anyone pic.twitter.com/WqNZZnVGWM — JayCo (@abefromanofchi) June 16, 2026

7.

What a joke! Any American not ashamed of this man needs to reexamine their morals. — JOHN VALENTINE (@NewAgeWriter2) June 16, 2026

8.