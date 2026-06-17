Donald Trump will get to lift the World Cup trophy with the winning team – 13 A++ responses that all deserve a medal

Sport donald trump world cup

As far as we know, Donald Trump isn’t much of a football (soccer) fan. But it’s certainly true that Donald Trump is a huge Donald Trump fan. So it must be pretty galling for him to see so much international attention on the World Cup tournament at the moment, co-hosted by the USA, and not enough limelight on him.

But once again, his toadying chums over at FIFA have come up with a way to massage his delicate ego. Not only will he be presenting the trophy to the winning team, he’ll also be holding it aloft alongside them. Remember, it was FIFA who awarded him a ‘Peace Prize’ last year after he was so cruelly snubbed by those ungrateful idiots on the Nobel Committee.

Here’s Football Correspondent Ben Jacobs breaking the news on Twitter.

Exclusive: Donald Trump will be allowed to lift the World Cup trophy with the winning team, as he did at the Club World Cup. Trump will present the 2026 champions with the trophy on July 19 at MetLife Stadium alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.🏆https://t.co/qxodFY9Sqg — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 16, 2026

Aww, bless. People had thoughts.

1.

Really hope Iran wins it. pic.twitter.com/PlQuqTnSJS — Arnold (@arnoldi254) June 16, 2026

2.

Oh for fuck’s sake. It’s not about him. Has anyone ever told him that? — Robert Rea (@robertrea) June 16, 2026

3.

How rough was his childhood that he needs to be praised or be the center of attention on everything? I’ve seen narcissistic but his level is astronomical. pic.twitter.com/Uc50UGBvGi — S.Gold Arsenal (@goldgooner) June 16, 2026

4.

“Will be allowed to lift the World Cup with the winning team” It’s mad that the leader of the USA has to be treated like a toddler who’ll kick off and scream the place down if he doesn’t get the first slice of birthday cake. 😂 https://t.co/opRcttw51s — HLTCO (@HLTCO) June 16, 2026

5.

Just do a fake trophy lift on the sideline with some actors in the correct kits. Guy won’t tell the difference. Then when he leaves do the actual trophy lift 👍🏼 https://t.co/zDIeScwyuG — Fredrik (@F_Edits) June 16, 2026

6.