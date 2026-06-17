Sport donald trump world cup

Donald Trump will get to lift the World Cup trophy with the winning team – 13 A++ responses that all deserve a medal

David Harris. Updated June 17th, 2026

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As far as we know, Donald Trump isn’t much of a football (soccer) fan. But it’s certainly true that Donald Trump is a huge Donald Trump fan. So it must be pretty galling for him to see so much international attention on the World Cup tournament at the moment, co-hosted by the USA, and not enough limelight on him.

But once again, his toadying chums over at FIFA have come up with a way to massage his delicate ego. Not only will he be presenting the trophy to the winning team, he’ll also be holding it aloft alongside them. Remember, it was FIFA who awarded him a ‘Peace Prize’ last year after he was so cruelly snubbed by those ungrateful idiots on the Nobel Committee.

Here’s Football Correspondent Ben Jacobs breaking the news on Twitter.

Aww, bless. People had thoughts.

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