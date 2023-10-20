Tory loser Andrew Cooper flounced out of his by-election defeat and this is the only response you need

News

You’ll probably know about Andrew Cooper, the Tory candidate for the ‘safe’ seat of Tamworth who has just suffered a crushing by-election defeat to Labour, poor chap.

Cooper became briefly infamous after it was revealed he’d shared this post three years ago, telling people who were struggling to feed their kids to ‘f-ck off’.

We mention him again because Cooper’s notoriety didn’t end there after he flounced out early after Thursday night’s historic loss, not following tradition by listening to the winner, Labour’s Sarah Edwards.

Tamworth’s Conservative candidate doesn’t even stay to hear Labour’s victory speech, as is polite convention. https://t.co/TygOlInIBH — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) October 20, 2023

Here it is again, from another perspective.

In Tamworth, Conservative candidate Andrew Cooper rushed off stage and out the nearest fire exit just as Labour’s Sarah Edwards began her victory speech pic.twitter.com/fR7f4x4aPT — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) October 20, 2023

And it prompted no end of responses as you might imagine.

It’s a traditional courtesy for the losing candidate to speak, congratulating the winner and thanking their own campaign team. Tories no longer seem to do this. Mid Beds loser Festus Akinbusoye likewise legged it. Last year, Tiverton & Honiton loser Helen Hurford hid in a room. https://t.co/mZivjLP51W — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) October 20, 2023

– but the suit looked nice, didn’t it, mum?

– you looked very smart, Andrew. Very smart indeed. https://t.co/FscDLL2ftE — rufus jones (@rufusjones1) October 20, 2023

The only way this could have been funnier is if he’d accidentally gone into a cupboard. https://t.co/OsXIm1qdBd — Paul Lang (@rudemrlang) October 20, 2023

When it's bin day and you realise you've put the wrong one of your 7 bins out.pic.twitter.com/4IZzCzdhbm — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) October 20, 2023

But surely the best – the very best – response went to the great @Parody_PM.

Quick flow chart for Andrew Cooper:

Did you win? > No > Fuck off https://t.co/HRkpKwoyw9 — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) October 20, 2023

Boom.

Last(ish) word to the winner, Sarah Edwards.

To conclude …

Andrew Cooper giving off real Skeletor until next time energy. pic.twitter.com/H8SZStXuFl — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) October 20, 2023

