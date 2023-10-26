This hilarious Adam Buxton clip from Eight out of 10 Cats has just gone wildly viral again and it’s a proper treat

Celebrity

We love everything Adam Buxton does, from his podcast to his book, from his live shows to his old 6 Music shows with the great Joe Cornish.

And it turns out we also love him on Eight out of 10 Cats after this clip from back in the day went viral on Twitter. We hadn’t seen it before but if you have we reckon you’ll want to watch it again.

It went viral on Twitter after it was shared by @deathofbuckley …

I’ve laughed at this for a full hour. I keep going back to it and laughing harder each time x pic.twitter.com/fBz4smEOni — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) October 25, 2023

… and here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

This is fucking gold! So many points had me howling! https://t.co/XfLBovAw2m — Garry McC (@TheGMcConnachie) October 25, 2023

Adam Buxton is a treasure who must be protected at all times — Sue Kirk (@SueKirk) October 25, 2023

i cant believe ive never seen this before https://t.co/f6I1a5w4GT — Orbette (@orbette) October 26, 2023

I love this clip. Dr buckles is a genius. — robotmoth (@robotmoth) October 25, 2023

Adam Buxton is bloody great, isn't he. Seems like a properly decent chap as well. Excellent. https://t.co/f3bUZr4QBu — Mike Cooper (@MikeCooperRP) October 26, 2023

I've watched this about I don't know 40 times already this morning thanks @deathofbuckley its sooooo good https://t.co/OSx0ax6cSH — Giles Tongue (@notoriousGHT) October 26, 2023

Source YouTube @deathofbuckley