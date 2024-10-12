US donald trump Economics

Watch the penny-drop moment this right-leaning podcaster learns that it’s not China who will pay Trump’s massive tariffs

Poke Staff. Updated October 12th, 2024

One of Trump’s biggest policies is the introduction of very high tariffs, particularly on Chinese goods.

While the general rule is that any Trump quote starting with “Sir, _” simply didn’t happen, the Former Guy talks about this a lot, and it’s clear he thinks the tariffs will be imposed on China, rather than the US companies importing Chinese goods.

If Trump says it, his fans believe it, and that was quite evident when left-leaning talk radio host David Pakman spoke to Sean Kelly on the Digital Social Hour podcast

@davidpakmanshow Trump STILL Doesn't Understand How Tariffs Work #davidpakman ♬ original sound – David Pakman

“The American company who brings the goods in pays the tariffs.”

“Really?”

“You’re kidding right now?”

“No, I thought he said he was raising the tariffs by 50 to 100 per cent for Chinese imports.”

“A lot of people don’t understand how tariffs work, which is sad because this is how people end up getting sucked into Trump’s vortex.

Although high tariffs on imports could create a greater demand for US-made products or materials, much of what it currently imports from China simply isn’t available from US manufacturers.

Faces were duly palmed.

The fact that even he was confused about tariffs proves they believe anything Trump says.
Arleth.wav

Proves the pro-Trump pundits are not educated in the basic economics and civics needed to weigh in on who should be President.
robot taylor

Anyone who advocates for mass tariffs simply doesn’t understand economics.
bigmuttslover

The clip quickly found its way to Twitter/X.

People were no more impressed than they had been on TikTok.

It was all too familiar for DFlindy.

