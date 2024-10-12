People loved what these bookshops did with Boris Johnson’s memoirs and there’s no funnier place for it

Pics bookshops boris johnson takedowns

A few days back we said we were looking forward to what bookshops did with Boris Johnson memoirs and we’re glad to say they didn’t disappoint.

And if this isn’t a reason to go and buy a book from your local bookseller this weekend, then we don’t know what is. Especially if you live near Milton Keynes.

Apparently at WH Smith station bookshop at Milton Keynes Central … Fine work, people. Fine work. pic.twitter.com/8qogMNGhMH — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) October 11, 2024

And here it is again just in case that’s tricky to see in full.

Bravo, people!

And they weren’t the only ones, after this was shared by LBC’s James O’Brien (whose book you can see prominently featured!)

This seems to be a thing. Booksellers are brilliant. pic.twitter.com/7suQAFqWz9 — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) October 11, 2024

And again, just in case …

Magnificent stuff.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

WHSmith metrocentre had his book on the main display next to a book titled “guilty”. Perfect — michelle co (@michell70656208) October 11, 2024

I need to make an apology. I did this today but I think W H Smiths beat me to it. pic.twitter.com/oyJfdGUYiQ — Gareth (@GHF_BM) October 11, 2024

Looks like someone at @sainsburys had a slow day as well, either way great work as one books shows what the other book title should have been pic.twitter.com/gYLjIFgGCm — Hasan Patel (@Hasanpatel) October 11, 2024

We did this pic.twitter.com/VEQ3NOFvFv — Chris Aram (@chrissyaram) October 11, 2024

Tesco in St Neots today. Where it belongs pic.twitter.com/oBtbpWLj3I — Chris Page (@chrisjamespage) October 11, 2024

To conclude …

“Don’t mess with bookshop owners: They will outsmart you every time!” — Stephen Old #Parody#Tofu-munching Linekerist#FBPE (@StephenOld) October 11, 2024

And finally!

Boris Johnson launches his new book. pic.twitter.com/I2i7YLbewY — The Jase (@jasemonkey) October 10, 2024

Source @jdpoc @mrjamesob