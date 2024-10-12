James Blunt revealed the new name people chose for him and it was already good but his response was simply fabulous

Celebrity James Blunt

As you might already have read about on these pages, the great James Blunt has pledged to change his name if his debut album Back to Bedlam returns to number 1 for its 20th anniversary next week.

Wanna ruin my life? I'm legally changing my name if "Back to Bedlam" 20th Anniversary Edition reaches No.1. Comment your name suggestions below, and the most-liked comment wins.#jameswho pic.twitter.com/LOxLggNt5q — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 2, 2024

The votes are now in and Blunt posted another video to reveal which name had got the most votes.

The people have spoken – if the 20th Anniversary Edition of Back to Bedlam is Number 1 next Friday, my new name will legally be… pic.twitter.com/CoMsjFJpy8 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 11, 2024

Bravo, Blunty McBluntface! (We especially liked the detail at the start when he can’t open the door. It’s the little things …)

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

I might not enjoy every one of his songs, but a bloody love how much he genuinely makes me laugh. https://t.co/pq7uUEWNa4 — Esarty (@esarty) October 11, 2024

If there’s anyone who consistently smashes social media more frequently than James Blunt then, frankly, I don’t want to know about it… https://t.co/6HP6aTms4a — DB (@DB30Something) October 12, 2024

the part where the receptionist cracks is my favourite part of this clip https://t.co/MdisLRHwW1 — Bryan Chua (@bryanchuawj) October 12, 2024

Not everyone was happy though.

Divock Origi was the top comment, you shithouse. I've always thought Goodbye My Lover by yourself was a bit of a rammer, but I wouldn't play it now if it was the last song on earth. How dare you. Divock Okoth Origi has just turned in his grave. Sling your hook, you conman. — LB (@LBLFC_) October 11, 2024

It’s just a bit of fun, right?

Love that last line — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) October 11, 2024

