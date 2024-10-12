Celebrity James Blunt

James Blunt revealed the new name people chose for him and it was already good but his response was simply fabulous

John Plunkett. Updated October 12th, 2024

As you might already have read about on these pages, the great James Blunt has pledged to change his name if his debut album Back to Bedlam returns to number 1 for its 20th anniversary next week.

The votes are now in and Blunt posted another video to reveal which name had got the most votes.

Bravo, Blunty McBluntface! (We especially liked the detail at the start when he can’t open the door. It’s the little things …)

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

Not everyone was happy though.

It’s just a bit of fun, right?

