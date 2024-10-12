19 highly relatable annoyances from r/mildlyinfuriating on Reddit

Life r/mildlyinfuriating

We’re sure no explanation is needed for the contents of Reddit’s r/mildlyinfuriating forum. For us, it’s one of the most relatable subreddits, because we all get irritated at some point – often over petty things that we should just let slide.

Not all of these examples fit into that category, but they all infuriated someone. See if you agree.

1. “My prize-winning carrot from this year’s harvest.”

A hand holding a miniscule carrot
2. “Did a heart check up, then this happened.”

Results sheet that says Unstable vagina
3. “70% of my essay is being detected as AI, depite not using any AI.”

Screen showing an AI check with 70% in large font.
4. “Box lunch from sandwich shop comes with picture of a cookie, rather than an actual cookie.”

A sandwich, crisps and a cut out image of a cookie
5. “Entire library is empty. Random girl came and sat RIGHT next to me.”

POV looking at an almost empty library but someone is using the next computer along
6. “Know the difference, guys.”

Computer screen. Best Buy valued partner induction training. Question - 'We should greet all Best Buy customers. True. False. True is selected. Answer - You did not select the correct response. We welcome our customers, not greet them.
7. “My cousin and her kid are staying with us for a while, this is what she usually gives her 5yo son for breakfast.”

A bar of chocolate with some bites out of it.
8. “The price of my Burger King meal got more expensive as I was checking out.”

A screen showing a price change from $33.89 to $34.18.
9. “My mum mixed all the sugars.”

Two glass jars. each containing mixed sugars of different sorts.
10. “Sometimes I feel like some FedEx drivers just do this kind of stuff because they think it’s funny.”

A handwritten sign - 'We are here. Ring bell'. A FedEx note is attached. 'We missed you. We will make another attempt'.
