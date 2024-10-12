19 highly relatable annoyances from r/mildlyinfuriating on Reddit

Life r/mildlyinfuriating

We’re sure no explanation is needed for the contents of Reddit’s r/mildlyinfuriating forum. For us, it’s one of the most relatable subreddits, because we all get irritated at some point – often over petty things that we should just let slide.

Not all of these examples fit into that category, but they all infuriated someone. See if you agree.

1. “My prize-winning carrot from this year’s harvest.”



2. “Did a heart check up, then this happened.”



3. “70% of my essay is being detected as AI, depite not using any AI.”



4. “Box lunch from sandwich shop comes with picture of a cookie, rather than an actual cookie.”



5. “Entire library is empty. Random girl came and sat RIGHT next to me.”



6. “Know the difference, guys.”



7. “My cousin and her kid are staying with us for a while, this is what she usually gives her 5yo son for breakfast.”



8. “The price of my Burger King meal got more expensive as I was checking out.”



9. “My mum mixed all the sugars.”



10. “Sometimes I feel like some FedEx drivers just do this kind of stuff because they think it’s funny.”



