Tim Walz’s savagely funny takedown of Trump over his Chinese-made bibles was a revelation

Poke Staff. Updated October 12th, 2024

In case you’re stuck for Christmas gift ideas, there’s always the $59.99 God Bless the USA Bible – a handy little fundraiser for Trump. His promotional video for it has to be seen to be believed.

We’d be very surprised if Trump had read anything in it, other than his own name. It recently became clear thet ‘God Bless the USA’ didn’t extend to its publishing sector, as – like his MAGA caps – they’re made in China.

At a rally in Michigan, Tim Walz brought up the Trump Bible, getting in a couple of great digs without missing a beat.

“We just found out Trump had his branded Bibles printed in China. This dude will even outsource God. But hey, I don’t blame Trump for not noticing the ‘Made in China’ sticker. They put them on the inside, a part of the Bible he’s never looked at.”

Amen to that.

We’ll give Tim Walz the last word.

