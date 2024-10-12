Tim Walz’s savagely funny takedown of Trump over his Chinese-made bibles was a revelation

US donald trump Tim Walz us election

In case you’re stuck for Christmas gift ideas, there’s always the $59.99 God Bless the USA Bible – a handy little fundraiser for Trump. His promotional video for it has to be seen to be believed.

Happy Holy Week! Let’s Make America Pray Again. As we lead into Good Friday and Easter, I encourage you to get a copy of the God Bless The USA Bible. @TheLeeGreenwood https://t.co/1KK5QgVK85 pic.twitter.com/XoCIeGDpAg — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 26, 2024

We’d be very surprised if Trump had read anything in it, other than his own name. It recently became clear thet ‘God Bless the USA’ didn’t extend to its publishing sector, as – like his MAGA caps – they’re made in China.

Trump Bibles are made in Hangzhou, China. They shipped 120,000 of them this year to US. Cost to wholesaler is $3 each. Trump is selling them for $60. Are his new China tariffs going to be slapped on these since they cost American jobs, or will these get one of his famous waivers. pic.twitter.com/Jyv7NlEg2C — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 9, 2024

The Trump Bibles are made in China. They cost him $3 and he is selling them for $60, a $57 profit on each book. Oklahoma is going to buy 55,000 Bibles. If, as is the plan, they buy them from Trump, Donald will make over $3 million from the taxpayers of Oklahoma for something in… — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 9, 2024

Wait, wait, wait… Donald Trump’s ‘God Bless the USA’ Bibles were made in… China?!?! BWAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/3Ifvg8ZpDq — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 9, 2024

At a rally in Michigan, Tim Walz brought up the Trump Bible, getting in a couple of great digs without missing a beat.

Gov. Walz: We just found out Trump had his branded Bibles printed in China. This dude will even outsource God. But hey, I don’t blame Trump for not noticing the ‘Made in China’ sticker. They put them on the inside, a part of the Bible that he’s never looked at pic.twitter.com/9T9vgCWDum — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 11, 2024

Amen to that.

I mean if you want Tim Walz off the leash this is pretty off the leash. https://t.co/LJp1HRua5h — The Fact of Other Minds Stan Account (@csilverandgold) October 11, 2024

Tim Walz just buried Trump’s bible grift: "This dude even outsourced God to China." pic.twitter.com/paYOSG21Rp — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 11, 2024

Holy crap, this guy is good. He should go into politics. https://t.co/ckmrudl3Pe — Dr Simon Ubsdell (@SimonUbsdell) October 11, 2024

Man, I love Gov Tim Walz.

I think he’s going to be an excellent VP! — Just JeanaSave Democracy (@PhoebeSmiled) October 11, 2024

Holy shit https://t.co/id8CcM1TG1 — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) October 11, 2024

those two guys from Corinth would get quite a chuckle out of this https://t.co/K0KIOrb82r — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 11, 2024

I love the ‘Dad’ shade he throws https://t.co/aovkwRvnYc — Teddy Bear Scare ️‍️‍⚧️ (He/Him) (@NESGenKid) October 11, 2024

Listen to the laughs in the background. This is not the brain-dead liturgical call and response you get during Trump "speeches". Here, they're actually laughing because Walz is actually funny. https://t.co/Cn56Sl6AEL — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) October 11, 2024

We’ll give Tim Walz the last word.

All Donald Trump and JD Vance know about manufacturing is how to manufacture bullshit. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 11, 2024

Source KamalaHQ Image Screengrab, Screengrab