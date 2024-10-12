Great plan, poor execution: Corgi burying a stick edition

Animals dogs funny

Wulfi the Welsh corgi is probably the most delightful influencer you’ll see today. She was recently featured on the Corgi Appreciation Instagram account, not quite accomplishing her goal with this pretty big stick.

It’s nothing less than adorable.

They added –

“Wulfi likes burying her stuff, lately. No way is anyone going to find this stick …”

She won hearts – if not the stick-burying contest.

What stick? I don’t see a stick. That’s not nice to fool us.

Aggierhonda94

Infusion of cuteness!

Socceraddict65

Thee cutest lil pup!

Sweetsam51

Something that cute was never going to stay on one platform, and – sure enough – it landed on Twitter/X, where it got a massive thumbs up.

1.

2.

Me, trying to leave my day behind when I go home. https://t.co/AN78ergspH — OBrienSci (@OBrienSci) October 8, 2024

3.

When you are new to the game… https://t.co/Jqio346Xxn — Reginald D Hunter (@reginalddhunter) October 9, 2024

4.

This is just adorable ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/sVNReihbMq — dad to dogs (@WmDeanFrench) October 8, 2024

5.

He was hiding the dirt underneath the stick, good job — Dfi Addict (@Koegob) October 8, 2024

6.

The efficacy of standalone workplace "wellbeing solutions". https://t.co/dIQfgX2XqQ — Becca Jiggens should be writing ️ (@beccajiggens) October 8, 2024

7.

He's trying so hard. https://t.co/56bgof8erA — Teresa Is A Loving GA Democrat (@Asweetdiversion) October 8, 2024

8.

9.

That's some next level of hiding skills, but still he tried his level best – we should appreciate it. — Jain thomas (@JainSthomas) October 8, 2024

To sum up …

People love this corgi’s mid-fight comedy timeout for a drink

