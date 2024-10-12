Animals dogs funny

Great plan, poor execution: Corgi burying a stick edition

Poke Staff. Updated October 12th, 2024

Wulfi the Welsh corgi is probably the most delightful influencer you’ll see today. She was recently featured on the Corgi Appreciation Instagram account, not quite accomplishing her goal with this pretty big stick.

It’s nothing less than adorable.

They added –

“Wulfi likes burying her stuff, lately. No way is anyone going to find this stick …”

She won hearts – if not the stick-burying contest.

What stick? I don’t see a stick. That’s not nice to fool us.
Aggierhonda94

Infusion of cuteness!
Socceraddict65

Thee cutest lil pup!
Sweetsam51

Something that cute was never going to stay on one platform, and – sure enough – it landed on Twitter/X, where it got a massive thumbs up.

To sum up …

