Cookery Hack Fail of the Day

New Zealander Jordan Watson usually entertains us all with his very funny How to Dad parenting tips, which he recccords with his young daughters.

This one, however, is a bit different. This time, he’s trying somebody else’s tip – and it doesn’t work out quite like it’s meant to.

It’s probably not quite time for Jordan to apply for Master Chef New Zealand.

Here’s how TikTok users reacted.

The whisk breaking was a whole vibe.

Akshay B.

I’ll stick to cutting it in half thanks.

tui

You need a bigger whisk.

Coral D

Omg the peel sympathy and then the whisk failure. This one’s an emotional roller coaster.

LaserViking

I see where you went wrong … by watching the hack video.

AshedMask

It’s called the magic of editing, brother. lol

nz_alpha

Game changer! Thanks!

jtwren

I’ve never laughed harder.

Omgits_her

This was our favourite reaction.

Nailed it.

LeeLea

Rufus the doofus had some advice.

Cut it in half. Put the knife away. Squeeze the skin, seed plops out. Keep squeezing and the flesh slides out. Easy.

But that wouldn’t have been as funny.

Source @howtodadnz Image Screengrab