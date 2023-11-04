Cookery Hack Fail of the Day
New Zealander Jordan Watson usually entertains us all with his very funny How to Dad parenting tips, which he recccords with his young daughters.
This one, however, is a bit different. This time, he’s trying somebody else’s tip – and it doesn’t work out quite like it’s meant to.
@howtodadnz Have you tried this!? #avocadohack #hacks #fail #funny #howtodadnz ♬ original sound – How to DAD
It’s probably not quite time for Jordan to apply for Master Chef New Zealand.
Here’s how TikTok users reacted.
The whisk breaking was a whole vibe.
Akshay B.
I’ll stick to cutting it in half thanks.
tui
You need a bigger whisk.
Coral D
Omg the peel sympathy and then the whisk failure. This one’s an emotional roller coaster.
LaserViking
I see where you went wrong … by watching the hack video.
AshedMask
It’s called the magic of editing, brother. lol
nz_alpha
Game changer! Thanks!
jtwren
I’ve never laughed harder.
Omgits_her
This was our favourite reaction.
Nailed it.
LeeLea
Rufus the doofus had some advice.
Cut it in half. Put the knife away. Squeeze the skin, seed plops out. Keep squeezing and the flesh slides out. Easy.
But that wouldn’t have been as funny.
