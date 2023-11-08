Move over, Sharknado! Bad CGI Gator is on the way

Entertainment

If you’ve been dying for a horror-comedy of the ‘so bad it’s good’ genre, you’re in luck. Full Moon – the company that made Puppet Master – is about to release Bad CGI Gator on Amazon Prime. It’s a ‘does what it says on the tin’ sort of thing, but to fill in some details, the official description is –

‘Six college grads on Spring Break get a cabin in the swamplands of Georgia. Once there, they decide to throw their school laptops in a backyard lake in an act of youthful defiance, which unknowingly turns a lurking alligator into the dreaded and insatiable… Bad CGI Gator!’

The trailer has just dropped, making us frankly desperate to see it.

The film – the baby of director Danny Draven and writer Zalman Band – has definitely found an audience in people like these YouTube users.

Finally, a terrible low budget monster movie that embraces being a terrible low budget monster movie. The fact that the alligator is actually CGI in universe has me sold.

matthewjarek3026

See! We need more of this! When it’s bad, stick to the bad, admit it’s bad, make it ridiculous if you have to, extra points if its funny in some way, and make it work.

MQ09PredatorB

An Oscar worthy movie.

@Elibbb-sx3kg

Movie of the year? No.

Movie of the decade? No.

Movie of the Century? Hell No!

MOVIE OF INFINITY!!!!

sfighter0085

“Because if you name the movie ‘Bad CGI Gator’ then they can’t criticize you for it.” -Some animation studio intern, probably.

fireteardrops

aaaand just like that, Full Moon has convinced me to watch another one of their movies with a single trailer.

theDK220

Sharknado’s spiritual successor, the Gatorquake.

paolopasaol9700

The alligator is kinda adorable in a way…

MissMartianDCAU

This is better than some recent Marvel movie CGI.

atrocitus9198

First Cocaine Bear

Second Bad CGI Gator

I want to know what Cinematic Universe is this turning out to be!

christianramirez6718

You can’t please everyone.

“That writer strike has hit hard.”

