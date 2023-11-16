This AI image of Crusaders posted by a right-wing American journalist has been hilariously ridiculed
Many far-right commentators have an unhealthy obsession with The Crusades: the religious wars of the 11th – 13th centuries supported by the Christian Church.
You’ll often see truly awful social media accounts using an image of a crusader as their profile pic, whilst their bio will profess something along the lines of ‘Britain for the British’ surrounded by various English and British flags.
Now an American right-wing journalist, Ben Zeisloft, has posted an AI image of some crusaders alongside some rabble-rousing text purportedly from Godfrey of Bouillon, a leader of the First Crusade. Let’s take a look…
Godfrey of Bouillon to his fellow crusaders before the battle of Antioch: "We are devout worshipers of the living God and of our Lord Jesus Christ, in whose name we go to battle. Our enemies trust in their own strength; we, however, in the name of the living God. Trusting in his… pic.twitter.com/QZbnXbhtqf
— Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) November 14, 2023
That’s quite the image. Public historian and former Horrible Histories contributor, Greg Jenner, had this plea…
For the sake of historians and our mental health, AI-generated art must be banned immediately https://t.co/zyNNCKXW5R
— Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) November 15, 2023
This provoked a lot of wonderful comments about the image.
1.
I hate absolutely everything about that image.
— Dr Jo Kershaw (@mthr_jo) November 15, 2023
2.
All AI could muster was a Crusade themed Athena poster from the 1980s?!
— Nihal Arthanayake (@TherealNihal) November 15, 2023
3.
Who knew that hair product and blow driers were available in the Medieval age!
— It can't rain all the time (@CaunceSally) November 16, 2023
4.
“Aye, Lord, but before the infidels taste the edges of our swords you need your roots doing, just sayin’.”
— Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) November 16, 2023
5.
I was unaware steroids were available in 1099AD.
— T S P (@morangles) November 15, 2023
6.
Ben, there, adding his vision to the rich canon of homoerotic Christian iconography.
— Mostly harmless (@Polly701) November 15, 2023
7.
Antioch, the new fragrance by Dolce & Gabbana
— Robbie (@RobbieHand) November 15, 2023
8.
Dost thou even lift, bro
— Jacques Le Singe (@John_the_Monkey) November 15, 2023
9.
I had no idea David Beckham fought in the Crusades
— Jacqueline Reiter (@latelordchatham) November 15, 2023
10.
spot the difference challenge! pic.twitter.com/pZYagJCoKC
— Ella (@ellasrhapsody) November 15, 2023
11.
This looks like the cover of a self-published gay romance novel about templars
— Dr Melissa L Goblin (@Hosmeriana) November 15, 2023
12.
“Brother Martin, how many sacks of grain can thou lift without the Lord’s divine aid?”
— Rich (@BobasGaffiStick) November 15, 2023
13.
It's Richard the Loveislandheart
— James Ingram (@ingyingram.bsky.social) (@James_Ingram_1) November 16, 2023
Finally, it would be remiss of us to keep this response from you.
Bouillon? Time to take stock #arf #hereallweek #trytheveal https://t.co/qztrCmxKb8
— Al Murray – DKMS.ORG.UK (@almurray) November 15, 2023
READ MORE
This hilarious A.I. image of Trump is what Democrats fear, apparently – 15 funniest reactions
Source Ben Zeisloft Image Ben Zeisloft