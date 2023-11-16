This AI image of Crusaders posted by a right-wing American journalist has been hilariously ridiculed

Social Media

Many far-right commentators have an unhealthy obsession with The Crusades: the religious wars of the 11th – 13th centuries supported by the Christian Church.

You’ll often see truly awful social media accounts using an image of a crusader as their profile pic, whilst their bio will profess something along the lines of ‘Britain for the British’ surrounded by various English and British flags.

Now an American right-wing journalist, Ben Zeisloft, has posted an AI image of some crusaders alongside some rabble-rousing text purportedly from Godfrey of Bouillon, a leader of the First Crusade. Let’s take a look…

Godfrey of Bouillon to his fellow crusaders before the battle of Antioch: "We are devout worshipers of the living God and of our Lord Jesus Christ, in whose name we go to battle. Our enemies trust in their own strength; we, however, in the name of the living God. Trusting in his… pic.twitter.com/QZbnXbhtqf — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) November 14, 2023

That’s quite the image. Public historian and former Horrible Histories contributor, Greg Jenner, had this plea…

For the sake of historians and our mental health, AI-generated art must be banned immediately https://t.co/zyNNCKXW5R — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) November 15, 2023

This provoked a lot of wonderful comments about the image.

1.

I hate absolutely everything about that image. — Dr Jo Kershaw (@mthr_jo) November 15, 2023

2.

All AI could muster was a Crusade themed Athena poster from the 1980s?! — Nihal Arthanayake (@TherealNihal) November 15, 2023

3.

Who knew that hair product and blow driers were available in the Medieval age! — It can't rain all the time (@CaunceSally) November 16, 2023

4.

“Aye, Lord, but before the infidels taste the edges of our swords you need your roots doing, just sayin’.” — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) November 16, 2023

5.

I was unaware steroids were available in 1099AD. — T S P (@morangles) November 15, 2023

6.

Ben, there, adding his vision to the rich canon of homoerotic Christian iconography. — Mostly harmless (@Polly701) November 15, 2023

7.

Antioch, the new fragrance by Dolce & Gabbana — Robbie (@RobbieHand) November 15, 2023

8.

Dost thou even lift, bro — Jacques Le Singe (@John_the_Monkey) November 15, 2023

9.

I had no idea David Beckham fought in the Crusades — Jacqueline Reiter (@latelordchatham) November 15, 2023

10.

11.

This looks like the cover of a self-published gay romance novel about templars — Dr Melissa L Goblin (@Hosmeriana) November 15, 2023

12.

“Brother Martin, how many sacks of grain can thou lift without the Lord’s divine aid?” — Rich (@BobasGaffiStick) November 15, 2023

13.

It's Richard the Loveislandheart — James Ingram (@ingyingram.bsky.social) (@James_Ingram_1) November 16, 2023

Finally, it would be remiss of us to keep this response from you.

via GIPHY

