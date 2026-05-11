This Question Time audience member called out ‘grifters like you and your colleagues’ right to Robert Jenrick’s face, and the internet joined the applause

Politics Question Time Reform UK Robert jenrick

There’s something quite satisfying about seeing the smug political opportunist Robert Jenrick being called out – especially when it’s done right to his face.

Due to Thursday’s seizmic elections in England, Scotland and Wales, BBC’s Question Time was a day later than usual, with a live show broadcast on Friday evening as something of an early post mortem of the results.

Labour, unsurprisingly, took a kicking in the room, but on the issue of how the parties would reunite the divided country, one audience member reminded Reform UK’s Jenrick of the part he and his colleagues have played in creating the problems people face.

This young man on #BBCQT just did what too many journalists won’t: he looked Robert Jenrick in the eye and asked the direct, uncomfortable question about the billion pound dodgy deal, Nadhim Zahawi’s tax issues, and Richard Tice’s record. Instead of answering, Jenrick pivoted to… pic.twitter.com/JibKp87M9j — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) May 9, 2026

“It’s complete nonsense, but I’ll take on the point you’re making.” “There are tens of millions of people…who are sick of people crossing the channel illegally in small boats.”

Complete nonsense? Erm…

The housing secretary Robert Jenrick unlawfully approved a property development of a billionaire tycoon who once donated to the Conservative Party. https://t.co/ReiS31aeGj — The Times and Sunday Times (@thetimes) May 27, 2020

As much as the round of applause in the room warmed the cockles of our hearts, the internet’s virtual round of applause upped it a notch or two.

1.

"It's grifters like you and your colleagues who are the problem" #BBCQT Gent slams Reform UK and Conservatives for attacking migrants pic.twitter.com/sO7kV3mxNn — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 8, 2026

2.

This legend absolutely cooked Robert Jenrick. pic.twitter.com/R9qjnomZ35 — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 9, 2026

3.

Robert Jenrick looking like he’s chewing on boiled shite as an audience member tears shreds off him and his buddies’ lurid little tax scams which they try calling fake news while blaming all that’s wrong with Britain on refugees and the poor#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/5yenAlGx0l — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) May 8, 2026

4.

Quite excellent that young man handing Jenrick his arse on a plate, as usual Bruce jumps in to defend them https://t.co/27ZHqDx58f — Yorkshire Victor Meldrew+his dog (@TheMeldrew) May 9, 2026

5.

Jenrick when challenged about dodgy Reform, immediately goes to his safety blanket of immigrants and small boats. https://t.co/aGSXnLktEY — Paul Himself (@Paulie_Cashews) May 9, 2026

6.

Wow. My hero. #bbcqt. This guy eviscerates the grifting piece of shit, Robert Jenrick.

Jenrick was so triggered 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mKsrQt9gJO — evertonblue (@evertonblue76) May 8, 2026

7.

About time we started calling them grifters to their face. Nice one. https://t.co/9CAzKjBYpq — Tony Bufton (@a49bullsfan) May 9, 2026

8.

And Jenrick’s response? But, the boats, immigration …… God please not another 3 years of this! It’s been going on for a decade now! Farage said Brexit would stop immigration and it didn’t. Then the boats. When are these stupid voters going to realise Reform are all conmen! — Sorrentina #FBPE @sorrentina.bsky.social 🦋 (@Sangita123000) May 9, 2026

9.