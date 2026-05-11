Politics Question Time Reform UK Robert jenrick

This Question Time audience member called out ‘grifters like you and your colleagues’ right to Robert Jenrick’s face, and the internet joined the applause

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 11th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

There’s something quite satisfying about seeing the smug political opportunist Robert Jenrick being called out – especially when it’s done right to his face.

Due to Thursday’s seizmic elections in England, Scotland and Wales, BBC’s Question Time was a day later than usual, with a live show broadcast on Friday evening as something of an early post mortem of the results.

Labour, unsurprisingly, took a kicking in the room, but on the issue of how the parties would reunite the divided country, one audience member reminded Reform UK’s Jenrick of the part he and his colleagues have played in creating the problems people face.

“It’s complete nonsense, but I’ll take on the point you’re making.”

“There are tens of millions of people…who are sick of people crossing the channel illegally in small boats.”

Complete nonsense? Erm…

As much as the round of applause in the room warmed the cockles of our hearts, the internet’s virtual round of applause upped it a notch or two.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages:1 2