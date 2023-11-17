This musician came up with a ‘wacky Macca middle section’ for the new Beatles song and it’s simply fab

Celebrity

You’ll know by now – in fact, you cannot possibly have missed – that The Beatles are once again at the top of the charts, a whole 60 years after their first number one.

The song, Now and Then, was rather lovely and the video, well, the video took it to a whole new level.

But just when we thought it couldn’t possibly get any better, along came musician Duncan Wisbey who suggested the following ‘improvement’ for the song and posted it on Twitter.

It’s very funny and very, very clever.

This is how the middle bit of #NowAndThen should go. In my humble opinion. pic.twitter.com/jj3h78DG3k — Duncan Wisbey (@hubabakanda) November 10, 2023

Fab! And here’s just a flavour of the love people had for it.

This is utterly brilliant. — Trevor Knight (@TrevKnight) November 11, 2023

The flat out Beatles brilliance of my good chum the talented Mr Wisbey Get the sound on & add some Macca magic to your Friday night https://t.co/2DZIpFYJkE — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) November 10, 2023

Quite possibly the best Beatles input this year. — Ramón (@oldmotherhell) November 11, 2023

I said EXACTLY this Wisbey! It’s too formulaic and cautious. You have solved the void! https://t.co/UNGNfVnBrq — Danny Baker (@prodnose) November 10, 2023

Spot on. And now, I shall be mentally inserting that bit every time I hear the song… — _Martin_Palmer_ is on Threads (@_martinpalmer_) November 11, 2023

**recalls all the singles** https://t.co/5RstBtfoTw — Nothing Is Real – A Beatles Podcast (@BeatlesPod) November 11, 2023

That’s super stuff, mate. Along with the musicality, you’ve nailed the McCartney lip purse ! Fab. — Vorgongod (@mikemooney12) November 11, 2023

Spot on! Wisbey is now better at being Paul McCartney than Paul McCartney is. https://t.co/FCgbIkL7st — David Rowe (@mrdavidrowe) November 10, 2023

Where can I buy this version?? — Matilda Thorpe (@tillythorpe) November 10, 2023

Thank you for all the lovely replies to my video. It fills my heart with deepjoy to see that I’ve caused a small ripple of titterdom in some goodly households tonight. — Duncan Wisbey (@hubabakanda) November 10, 2023

