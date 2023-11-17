Celebrity

This musician came up with a ‘wacky Macca middle section’ for the new Beatles song and it’s simply fab

David Harris. Updated November 17th, 2023

You’ll know by now – in fact, you cannot possibly have missed – that The Beatles are once again at the top of the charts, a whole 60 years after their first number one.

The song, Now and Then, was rather lovely and the video, well, the video took it to a whole new level.

But just when we thought it couldn’t possibly get any better, along came musician Duncan Wisbey who suggested the following ‘improvement’ for the song and posted it on Twitter.

It’s very funny and very, very clever.

Fab! And here’s just a flavour of the love people had for it.

