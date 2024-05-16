An eight-year-old’s wildly viral reaction to the price of ice-cream is today’s funniest thing

Videos viral

When Karis Lambert from Burnley told her eight-year-old twin nieces Marnie and Mylah that they could have an ice-cream from the van, she can’t have expected that they’d end up going wildly viral – but that’s what happened.

The girls, Marnie in particular, were really not happy about the price – and we don’t blame them.

Watch her reaction.

Nine pounds for two ice-creams! NINE POUNDS!

via GIPHY

Who’s the ice-cream man – Heston Blumenthal?

The TikTok has been viewed more than eight million times in two days (at the time of writing), as well as picking up over a million likes and almost 20,000 comments, including these that caught our attention.

I want to adopt a small angry British child.

GG

She’s the realest. I need her running the United Kingdom.

Les Marnie for pm.

Karis Lambert

The “bet he can hear me” is sooooo British I love it.

Paris200023

Jokes aside 9 pound for 2 ice creams is crazy.

elena

Even the kids are affected by this cost of living.

bby

She’s lived this life before. She can’t believe what she’s seeing.

brownieeegyal Literally.

Karis Lambert

A video this good was never going to stay within the confines of TikTok, and it soon found its way to Twitter/X …and a whole load more love.

1.

Love this little lass she’s furious pic.twitter.com/02WQr6XasC — Ska’d 4 life (@cyp_toon) May 15, 2024

2.

3.

I love her https://t.co/Nzwl0D6hSo — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) May 15, 2024

4.

5.

She's not gonna be happy when she's older and gets charged £15 for two pints of Guinness — Michael (@Diggers71) May 15, 2024

6.

Is this how Hermione got radicalized? https://t.co/AdBxYZRKqY — Nathan Nix (@nathan_nix) May 15, 2024

7.

I don't really understand her, but I'm 100% behind her! https://t.co/6uFGH2U5px — Phoenix Tears (@phoenix122623) May 15, 2024

8.

This star HAS to be from Burnley. Attitude! https://t.co/wmjv8UQofl — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) May 15, 2024

9.

This girl isn’t going to take any crap from anyone now or in the future. https://t.co/mIfUytLKlB — Melissa Amateis (@WW2HistoryGal) May 15, 2024

10.

The daughter I wish I’d had! My wife says I always rant about rip-off prices for ice creams in the Peak District. When I show her this she’ll think I had a child out of wedlock! — Kevin Smith (@KevinSm42949460) May 15, 2024

Josh the kraken had a request.

Does she offer services by the hour? I’ve got a water bill I don’t agree with and I think she could handle the situation better than me.

In case you were concerned that the twins missed out on an ice-cream, they only missed out on an overpriced ice-cream. Karis explained –

“When it came to £9 on screen I said to her do you really want it, she said not for that price no I’ll just get one out of freezer when I get home.”

If you want to keep seeing the family’s content, you can follow Karis on TikTok and you can find the girls on Instagram.

READ MORE

An 8-year-old’s viral song about buttholes is the funniest earworm you’ll have today

Source Karis Lambert Image Screengrab