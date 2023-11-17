James O’Brien explains why the Government’s own rules should see Lee Anderson refer himself to its anti-extremism programme

Politics

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling that the Government’s expensive anti-immigration Rwanda policy is unlawful, the Tory party’s Deputy Chair, Lee Anderson, urged the PM to ‘ignore the law’ and plough ahead with the plan.

BREAKING: Tory Deputy chiarman Lee Anderson says the government should IGNORE the Supreme Court ruling and send migrants "straight back" "Put the planes in the air. Ignore the laws and send them straight back" — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 15, 2023

The suggestion was widely mocked online.

If Lee Anderson keeps suggesting that we just ignore the law, I might have to make him Home Secretary. pic.twitter.com/yqx99ZkJGt — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) November 15, 2023

‘According to Deputy Tory chairman Lee Anderson you can ignore the law if you don’t like it’ pic.twitter.com/zh1LpTrFuC — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) November 15, 2023

Lee Anderson reacting to the Supreme Court ruling: "Put the planes in the air. Ignore the laws and send them straight back" So the rule of law is important, as long as it’s something that he agrees with. — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) November 15, 2023

However, when asked about Anderson’s comment Rishi Sunak sympathised with his feeling on the matter and refused to condemn the blatant incitement to break the law.

Rishi Sunak says the rule of law is “central to our democracy”, then 10 minutes later defends Lee Anderson for calling for the rule of law to be ripped up. — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) November 15, 2023

James O’Brien considered 30p Lee’s words and came to an extraordinary conclusion. The Deputy Chair of the Conservative Party meets the criteria for someone who should be referred to Prevent, the anti-extremism programme.

"I don't think the finest lawyer in the land could get him off the charge." After calling for 'abandoning the rule of law,' @mrjamesob outlines why Lee Anderson seems to fit the government's own definition of an 'extremist.' pic.twitter.com/hDFXnC3tzA — LBC (@LBC) November 16, 2023

‘So, extremism is defined by this government in their own documentation as – “A vocal or active opposition to fundamental British values, including democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty and mutual respect and tolerance of different faiths and beliefs.” So, unless I’m very much mistaken, Lee Anderson – the Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party – should refer himself to Prevent.’

That would probably earn him a leadership nomination in Tufton Street.

This is what I don't understand. Why wasn't Lee Anderson spoken to by the police about his stance and incitement to break the law? https://t.co/izsDcNjMx0 — Tig James Esq #FBPE #NotmyPM #Econocide (@tig_james) November 16, 2023

30p Lee is on very thin ice. Surely he must have to refer himself to the authorities? — General Election Now (@Xisgonnagiveit) November 16, 2023

Lee Anderson live feed: pic.twitter.com/QFP58nxYU2 — Dr Rachel Morris, Minister for Uncommon Nonsense (@FiveByFiveTimes) November 16, 2023

Mogg's done the same. — Dirty Larry (@dirty_larry) November 16, 2023

Perhaps the Government can get a discount if it refers Jacob Rees-Mogg, Suella Braverman and ‘Lee Anderthal’ as a job lot.

