Politics

James O’Brien explains why the Government’s own rules should see Lee Anderson refer himself to its anti-extremism programme

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 17th, 2023

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling that the Government’s expensive anti-immigration Rwanda policy is unlawful, the Tory party’s Deputy Chair, Lee Anderson, urged the PM to ‘ignore the law’ and plough ahead with the plan.

The suggestion was widely mocked online.

However, when asked about Anderson’s comment Rishi Sunak sympathised with his feeling on the matter and refused to condemn the blatant incitement to break the law.

James O’Brien considered 30p Lee’s words and came to an extraordinary conclusion. The Deputy Chair of the Conservative Party meets the criteria for someone who should be referred to Prevent, the anti-extremism programme.

‘So, extremism is defined by this government in their own documentation as –

“A vocal or active opposition to fundamental British values, including democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty and mutual respect and tolerance of different faiths and beliefs.”

So, unless I’m very much mistaken, Lee Anderson – the Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party – should refer himself to Prevent.’

That would probably earn him a leadership nomination in Tufton Street.

Perhaps the Government can get a discount if it refers Jacob Rees-Mogg, Suella Braverman and ‘Lee Anderthal’ as a job lot.

