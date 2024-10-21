An American said British people shouldn’t rap, and the UK battled hard – 17 top clapbacks

Entertainment funny music

If there’s one thing almost guaranteed to stop British people fighting amongst themselves for five minutes, it’s external criticism – unless it’s about the Government, and then there’s just a chorus of ‘Fair point’, ‘That’s true’ and ‘Can’t argue with that’.

Say what you like about the British PM or the Chancellor, but don’t ever criticise the food, the sitcoms, the accents – or, as it turns out, the rap.

American Twitter/X user, Aly, put the cat amongst the pigeons with this statement.

There were a lot of rebuttals. Some were deadly serious …

a single verse from Skepta to prove you wrong https://t.co/bexiIYChdG pic.twitter.com/7FP5JznpYH — ghost (@ghostfishkillah) October 13, 2024

One or two (or three or four or five) might have had their tongues firmly embedded in their cheeks.

1.

2.

3.

bro this is literally pheminem https://t.co/yBf3jnLH6r pic.twitter.com/L1uuahXJ9a — queen evie ⚞ • ⚟ is a terrible influence (@theonIyphan) October 14, 2024

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

And of course, there’s Horrible Histories …

the king of bling begs to differ mate https://t.co/fsksjWWe0Q pic.twitter.com/eJnxyCiZul — ben (@PROJECTBAD4SS) October 16, 2024

READ MORE

An American called out the British concept of pizza and her accidental self-own got mocked into next week

H/T Aly Image Screengrab