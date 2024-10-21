An American said British people shouldn’t rap, and the UK battled hard – 17 top clapbacks
If there’s one thing almost guaranteed to stop British people fighting amongst themselves for five minutes, it’s external criticism – unless it’s about the Government, and then there’s just a chorus of ‘Fair point’, ‘That’s true’ and ‘Can’t argue with that’.
Say what you like about the British PM or the Chancellor, but don’t ever criticise the food, the sitcoms, the accents – or, as it turns out, the rap.
American Twitter/X user, Aly, put the cat amongst the pigeons with this statement.
There were a lot of rebuttals. Some were deadly serious …
SHUT TUP! pic.twitter.com/7kyUOxRMoT
— zo (@lourenzosmith) October 13, 2024
Dave
7 years ago. https://t.co/j4Se8rm4tj pic.twitter.com/XYnSTZg859
— aaron (@WElRDB) October 14, 2024
a single verse from Skepta to prove you wrong https://t.co/bexiIYChdG pic.twitter.com/7FP5JznpYH
— ghost (@ghostfishkillah) October 13, 2024
One or two (or three or four or five) might have had their tongues firmly embedded in their cheeks.
1.
Is that right https://t.co/rgsF4yMW1a pic.twitter.com/ONHTntojzn
— Ruth Husko (@dank_ackroyd) October 16, 2024
2.
Excuse me??? https://t.co/YCwnvSPfUh pic.twitter.com/Gwhq3a24lo
— Ricky Moretti (@FormallyRicky) October 14, 2024
3.
bro this is literally pheminem https://t.co/yBf3jnLH6r pic.twitter.com/L1uuahXJ9a
— queen evie ⚞ • ⚟ is a terrible influence (@theonIyphan) October 14, 2024
4.
excuse me? pic.twitter.com/MdxYW4yfN9 https://t.co/JR5DQAsWQM
— mimi (@mariasrainer) October 17, 2024
5.
you were saying? https://t.co/QoIoA4vWso pic.twitter.com/xdQ8qeBX9g
— lesbian de lioncourt (@girlsonvogue) October 15, 2024
6.
Respect Unknown P pic.twitter.com/u0YloCNEUF
— Wommanders (@Wommanders) October 17, 2024
7.
I disagree https://t.co/Iw7NimB6Wb pic.twitter.com/MzbIK7VCy7
— ꜱᴜᴇ ⊹.˚ Wren Sinclair’s Version ⊹.˚ (@suequarter) October 17, 2024
8.
What a thing to say https://t.co/HUZjqyJ7qi pic.twitter.com/3eNWscQ0GB
— Ricardo Autobahn (@ricardoautobahn) October 16, 2024
9.
LIES pic.twitter.com/kxVWb3c5bh https://t.co/p6knQLWhti
— georgia ౨ৎ (@feargibsons) October 15, 2024
10.
pic.twitter.com/ABQ3WE00Ti ??? https://t.co/6ena37ZVek
— ً (@ProudieYT) October 15, 2024
11.
what about him https://t.co/sMYILjArZx pic.twitter.com/HVSwjohvjx
— max (@kenobiheart) October 17, 2024
12.
I beg your bloody pardon! https://t.co/FsKfsPTlAb pic.twitter.com/uAyZYb5XxT
— Ācwern Deāgol (@waelgenga) October 16, 2024
13.
Horseshit, mate. https://t.co/8ayhgU8Wqb pic.twitter.com/DMpUWRpp11
— Jason (@NickMotown) October 15, 2024
14.
https://t.co/wSnQXmUG8I pic.twitter.com/7qqXfAN6Yd
— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) October 15, 2024
15.
I disagree. https://t.co/lH05ez6AXh pic.twitter.com/63P0Uut5Tw
— ARI ⚢ ️ (@m1ndlesswatcher) October 17, 2024
16.
EXCUSE MEpic.twitter.com/G4x3tDHNGW https://t.co/O5aZbsZcOD
— baran (@escbaran) October 17, 2024
17.
— The_Content_Apologist (@andreww1967) October 14, 2024
And of course, there’s Horrible Histories …
the king of bling begs to differ mate https://t.co/fsksjWWe0Q pic.twitter.com/eJnxyCiZul
— ben (@PROJECTBAD4SS) October 16, 2024
READ MORE
An American called out the British concept of pizza and her accidental self-own got mocked into next week
H/T Aly Image Screengrab