Entertainment funny music

An American said British people shouldn’t rap, and the UK battled hard – 17 top clapbacks

Poke Staff. Updated October 21st, 2024

If there’s one thing almost guaranteed to stop British people fighting amongst themselves for five minutes, it’s external criticism – unless it’s about the Government, and then there’s just a chorus of ‘Fair point’, ‘That’s true’ and ‘Can’t argue with that’.

Say what you like about the British PM or the Chancellor, but don’t ever criticise the food, the sitcoms, the accents – or, as it turns out, the rap.

American Twitter/X user, Aly, put the cat amongst the pigeons with this statement.

@huneybdgr · Oct 10 british people should not rap

There were a lot of rebuttals. Some were deadly serious …

One or two (or three or four or five) might have had their tongues firmly embedded in their cheeks.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

And of course, there’s Horrible Histories …

READ MORE

An American called out the British concept of pizza and her accidental self-own got mocked into next week

H/T Aly Image Screengrab