17 things people feel strongly about – but feel bad for thinking that way

Just the slightest glance at social media – or the news – is proof that people feel very differently about things, because life isn’t Stepford.

Despite our best intentions, we may find ourselves grumbling about things that we know deep down we should be supporting, and that was why we asked Facebook this question.

While a lot of the replies were taken up by people berating us for wanting a straw at all (Thanks for that), some actually answered the question.

These were our favourite responses.

1.

Quality street. I love that the wrappers are now recyclable and paper but they no longer have the visual appeal they had when they were in shiny, scrunchy planet destroying wrappers.

Sarah Tamsin Douty

2.

I know the glitter on old-fashioned Christmas cards was bad for the planet but I think they were much prettier.

Mary Burdis

3.

I have a problem with cardboard knives and forks. You ever tried to eat a McDonald’s salad with one. I get not using plastic, but they must be a alternative.

Fiona Marsh

4.

Paper bags for shopping should be illegal.

Daniel Roach

5.

Bring back the paper and foil packaging on Kit-Kats. Half the fun is gone now. (actually… I don’t feel REMOTELY bad about thinking that….)

Joel Coupland

6.

Students should pay council tax, i know they all cry poverty but so is everyone else that has to subsidise them.

Steve Russell

7.

People with poor spelling and grammar shouldn’t criticise their children’s teachers or schools.

Karl Smith

8.

Stupid bottle lids being attached to the bottle now to save the environment.



Andrea Widdra

9.