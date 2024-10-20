US donald trump

WTF Is He On About? Episode 974 – Donald Trump tells a 6-year-old that Kamala Harris wants to get rid of cows

Poke Staff. Updated October 20th, 2024

Whales and sharks must be feeling a little neglected these days, since Donald Trump has stopped defending them from ‘windmills’ and electric batteries in favour of a new rant. He’s now claiming to anyone who will listen that Kamala Harris wants to get rid of cows.

Of course it’s nonsense that Kamala has cownihiliation in mind – and, even if she did, Big Farmer would never let it happen.

During an interview on Fox & Friends, Trump seized the opportunity to bring up the cow thing again in response to a question from a six-year-old boy.

If that’s how he speaks to children, it explains a lot about Don Jr.

Twitter/X users reacted as you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Did we get an actual glimpse into the real thoughts of Donald Trump?

We reckon he was just thinking of burgers.

READ MORE

Donald Trump says the Dems wanted to rip down Manhattan and rebuild it without windows – because of woke

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Pixabay