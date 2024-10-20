WTF Is He On About? Episode 974 – Donald Trump tells a 6-year-old that Kamala Harris wants to get rid of cows

US donald trump

Whales and sharks must be feeling a little neglected these days, since Donald Trump has stopped defending them from ‘windmills’ and electric batteries in favour of a new rant. He’s now claiming to anyone who will listen that Kamala Harris wants to get rid of cows.

A confused Trump goes on a delusional rant: “They just come up, they want to do things like no more cows and no windows in buildings” pic.twitter.com/FVHOTehbco — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 12, 2024

Trump: They wanna do things like no more cows pic.twitter.com/maGZPj2fEQ — Acyn (@Acyn) October 12, 2024

Of course it’s nonsense that Kamala has cownihiliation in mind – and, even if she did, Big Farmer would never let it happen.

During an interview on Fox & Friends, Trump seized the opportunity to bring up the cow thing again in response to a question from a six-year-old boy.

Trump: "I love cows. But if we go with Kamala, you won't have any cows anymore." pic.twitter.com/MY9S19LQT3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2024

If that’s how he speaks to children, it explains a lot about Don Jr.

Twitter/X users reacted as you’d expect.

1.

What kind of psycho does this? A child asks Trump his favorite animal. He responds by saying Kamala Harris is a “radical left lunatic” who will get rid of cows. pic.twitter.com/TJ2X1sSGkk — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) October 18, 2024

2.

He really is just saying the first thing he thinks of now isn't he. As long as he insults or demeans Kamala he thinks it's a good answer — Random thoughts about life (@Brian9665781821) October 18, 2024

3.

In all seriousness, he could not coherently answer the most basic cotton ball question from a CHILD! He went on a politicized rambling rant that a pre-schooler would simply answer, “I like cows”

That man is not well, and 72 mill people will vote for him

This shit ain’t funny — ✊Alejandro Sosa’s Wife: Childless Cat Lady (@SaintMystic) October 18, 2024

4.

Please watch this. I promise you it’s worth it: pic.twitter.com/GEo1oFMEcX — William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV3) October 18, 2024

5.

I was just impressed that he could name one. https://t.co/FvUrSnWHYr — ANNE LAMOTT (@ANNELAMOTT) October 18, 2024

6.

Trump can’t handle a question from a 6 year old without humiliating himself. He actually had less grace and dignity than the 6 year old. — eg46 (@egoldstein) October 18, 2024

7.

“There used to be cows here.” pic.twitter.com/Q67pYNmtOT — Captain Revo (@Captain_Revo) October 18, 2024

8.

They are eating the cows! There won’t be cows anymore! Kamala is banning cows! https://t.co/bOuVc3G0T2 — json (@Vandole) October 18, 2024

9.

Trump, Little Billy can't actually vote for you. — Drawnder (Vincent Price Laugh) (@Drawnder) October 18, 2024

10.

I’m Devin Nunes and I approve this message https://t.co/olZhRdVB3Z pic.twitter.com/nz6OhnOhy3 — DevinNunesTHEPARODYDragQueen (@NunesDrag) October 18, 2024

11.

Make cows great again. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 18, 2024

12.

if i were on that set i would have scream laughed so hard they would need to call an ambulance to get me an oxygen mask so i dont die right where im standing https://t.co/XCGZwwxOm5 — karma (@incognitokarm) October 19, 2024

13.

I swear to god if he's elected Putin is just going to give Tump a patch of bubble paper to distract him while Russia does what it wants https://t.co/gMTYhZCyiB — Lee Kovarsky (@lee_kovarsky) October 18, 2024

14.

I've never seen this episode of Veep. https://t.co/OfB1KcSRk4 — Dave Vater (@dvater91) October 18, 2024

Did we get an actual glimpse into the real thoughts of Donald Trump?

the way he said "I love cows I think they're so cute and so beautiful and so perfect" I think this might be the first honest thing he's ever said https://t.co/YLn2AWox35 — herowbrine (@rowanfornow) October 19, 2024

We reckon he was just thinking of burgers.

