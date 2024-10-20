WTF Is He On About? Episode 974 – Donald Trump tells a 6-year-old that Kamala Harris wants to get rid of cows
Whales and sharks must be feeling a little neglected these days, since Donald Trump has stopped defending them from ‘windmills’ and electric batteries in favour of a new rant. He’s now claiming to anyone who will listen that Kamala Harris wants to get rid of cows.
A confused Trump goes on a delusional rant: “They just come up, they want to do things like no more cows and no windows in buildings” pic.twitter.com/FVHOTehbco
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 12, 2024
Trump: They wanna do things like no more cows pic.twitter.com/maGZPj2fEQ
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 12, 2024
Of course it’s nonsense that Kamala has cownihiliation in mind – and, even if she did, Big Farmer would never let it happen.
During an interview on Fox & Friends, Trump seized the opportunity to bring up the cow thing again in response to a question from a six-year-old boy.
Trump: "I love cows. But if we go with Kamala, you won't have any cows anymore." pic.twitter.com/MY9S19LQT3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2024
If that’s how he speaks to children, it explains a lot about Don Jr.
Twitter/X users reacted as you’d expect.
1.
What kind of psycho does this?
A child asks Trump his favorite animal. He responds by saying Kamala Harris is a “radical left lunatic” who will get rid of cows. pic.twitter.com/TJ2X1sSGkk
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) October 18, 2024
2.
He really is just saying the first thing he thinks of now isn't he. As long as he insults or demeans Kamala he thinks it's a good answer
— Random thoughts about life (@Brian9665781821) October 18, 2024
3.
In all seriousness, he could not coherently answer the most basic cotton ball question from a CHILD! He went on a politicized rambling rant that a pre-schooler would simply answer, “I like cows”
That man is not well, and 72 mill people will vote for him
This shit ain’t funny
— ✊Alejandro Sosa’s Wife: Childless Cat Lady (@SaintMystic) October 18, 2024
4.
Please watch this. I promise you it’s worth it: pic.twitter.com/GEo1oFMEcX
— William Kedjanyi (@KeejayOV3) October 18, 2024
5.
I was just impressed that he could name one. https://t.co/FvUrSnWHYr
— ANNE LAMOTT (@ANNELAMOTT) October 18, 2024
6.
Trump can’t handle a question from a 6 year old without humiliating himself. He actually had less grace and dignity than the 6 year old.
— eg46 (@egoldstein) October 18, 2024
7.
“There used to be cows here.” pic.twitter.com/Q67pYNmtOT
— Captain Revo (@Captain_Revo) October 18, 2024
8.
They are eating the cows! There won’t be cows anymore! Kamala is banning cows! https://t.co/bOuVc3G0T2
— json (@Vandole) October 18, 2024
9.
Trump, Little Billy can't actually vote for you.
— Drawnder (Vincent Price Laugh) (@Drawnder) October 18, 2024
10.
I’m Devin Nunes and I approve this message https://t.co/olZhRdVB3Z pic.twitter.com/nz6OhnOhy3
— DevinNunesTHEPARODYDragQueen (@NunesDrag) October 18, 2024
11.
Make cows great again.
— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) October 18, 2024
12.
if i were on that set i would have scream laughed so hard they would need to call an ambulance to get me an oxygen mask so i dont die right where im standing https://t.co/XCGZwwxOm5
— karma (@incognitokarm) October 19, 2024
13.
I swear to god if he's elected Putin is just going to give Tump a patch of bubble paper to distract him while Russia does what it wants https://t.co/gMTYhZCyiB
— Lee Kovarsky (@lee_kovarsky) October 18, 2024
14.
I've never seen this episode of Veep. https://t.co/OfB1KcSRk4
— Dave Vater (@dvater91) October 18, 2024
Did we get an actual glimpse into the real thoughts of Donald Trump?
the way he said "I love cows I think they're so cute and so beautiful and so perfect" I think this might be the first honest thing he's ever said https://t.co/YLn2AWox35
— herowbrine (@rowanfornow) October 19, 2024
We reckon he was just thinking of burgers.
