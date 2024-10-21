Videos Australia King Charles royals

Queen Camilla ‘meeting and greeting’ her Aussie fans is surely the funniest thing you’ll watch today

John Plunkett. Updated October 21st, 2024

King Charles and Queen Camilla have begun a five-day visit to Australia and it’s fair to say it hasn’t gone entirely smoothly so far.

It’s his first visit as monarch down under, and was greeted by one Indigenous Australian senator shouting: ‘This is not your country’ and ‘You committed genocide against our people. Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us – our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people.’

Let’s hope HRH takes time out to address the issues raised by Lidia Thorpe and perhaps even meet with her (yeah, right).

But we mention the visit not because of that but because of this snapshot of Queen – pah! – Queen Camilla doing a ‘meet and greet’ with people who were rather more pleased to see them.

But we’re not sure the sentiment was 100% returned because, well, watch.

We’re not saying she’s unenthusiastic or anything, but we’ve seen Nigel Farage more animated meeting a constituent from Clacton. Well, almost.

And here are just a few things people said about it.

To conclude …

And a final, particularly pertinent thought.

We’re sure the rest of the trip will be totally bonza.

