Queen Camilla ‘meeting and greeting’ her Aussie fans is surely the funniest thing you’ll watch today

King Charles and Queen Camilla have begun a five-day visit to Australia and it’s fair to say it hasn’t gone entirely smoothly so far.

It’s his first visit as monarch down under, and was greeted by one Indigenous Australian senator shouting: ‘This is not your country’ and ‘You committed genocide against our people. Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us – our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people.’

The downgrade of the century going from a Queen Elizabeth to a Queen Camilla.

On a tour to remain head of the state of Australia, yet not bothering to even look or personally interact w/those who doth their caps & bend the knee. The British queen, y’all‍♀️pic.twitter.com/nNSBGYTdtG — Queens R. Made (@QueenRMade1) October 20, 2024

Let’s hope HRH takes time out to address the issues raised by Lidia Thorpe and perhaps even meet with her (yeah, right).

But we mention the visit not because of that but because of this snapshot of Queen – pah! – Queen Camilla doing a ‘meet and greet’ with people who were rather more pleased to see them.

But we’re not sure the sentiment was 100% returned because, well, watch.

We’re not saying she’s unenthusiastic or anything, but we’ve seen Nigel Farage more animated meeting a constituent from Clacton. Well, almost.

And here are just a few things people said about it.

1.

I find this so funny, she didn’t even look at the people & shake hands just stuck the arm out & stumbled past them https://t.co/Y5fPpoFscs — Tricia Day (@day156324) October 20, 2024

2.

I can’t believe she’s just just running the line like that. No eye contact. Staggering……in both senses. — peace_oceans (@peace_oceans) October 20, 2024

3.

THIS IS WHAT WE GET!!! Chuck and Co crashed a local church near a festival. This THIS is how they greet anyone who decided to take their pitty invite! (Or folks there for the local festival who were curious) Oh!! OH!!

Brits, we have words to share about this!#NotMyKing https://t.co/tC7ROZEEOV — Cass; Subjected To Elons Fragility. (@Cassexy83) October 20, 2024

4.

Camilla, you could at least look them in the eye https://t.co/OXqpsizUce — Nikki Gemmell (@NikkiGemmell) October 20, 2024

5.

Parker Bowles meets the Proles — #NotMyKing (@NoKingCharlie) October 20, 2024

6.

The unelected head of state’s former mistress (now wife) hard at work ignoring Antipodean “subjects”.

Time to end this grotesque cosplay charade and invest the money in health, education, and other essential services.

God save the people!#AbolishTheMonarchy #NotMyKing #Royals https://t.co/uH4YdghHfX — Paul D. Bull (@paulbully) October 20, 2024

7.

She’s not even engaging with the crowd – clearly can’t be arsed and doesn’t really hide it that well. I’m not really a royalist but she shames our queen. — Jackie of Sodham Hall (@CarrollJackie99) October 20, 2024

8.

I will NEVER accept camilla as my queen I am boycotting all royal events I would usually attend I am not talking to my family because they disagree https://t.co/McZqRSMuxd — Bilal Zafar | twitch.tv/zafarcakes (@Zafarcakes) October 20, 2024

9.

Camilla is proof that money can’t buy you class https://t.co/BFKkDmP2jI pic.twitter.com/DJj8L5BM0f — ✨ Fanática ‍♀️✨ (@crankyboricua) October 20, 2024

To conclude …

I couldn’t even be bothered looking at the sycophantic, crawling Peasants.

They descend from convicts you know!

pic.twitter.com/WG2NUaDc8x — HRM Camilla (Parody) (@HrmQueene) October 21, 2024

And a final, particularly pertinent thought.

When did the upgrade to ‘Queen’ come?

That was never supposed to be her title, was it? https://t.co/ZC2NYoMw0t — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) October 20, 2024

We’re sure the rest of the trip will be totally bonza.

