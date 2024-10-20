These MAGA cultists really embarrassed themselves trying to define the things they’re against

US donald trump

The more we see of the MAGA faithful, the more we’re convinced it’s a cult.

With their ‘I’m voting for the felon’ t-shirts and unshakable conviction that John F. Kennedy Jr is going to return to be Donald Trump‘s running mate (He’d better get a move on), we can’t see how they can deny it.

By way of proof that it’s blind loyalty to Trump and not a belief in his plans or principles, check out his devotees trying to bluff their way through the questions on some key points.

“Do you think we should ban the DEI?” “I think so.” “You do?” “I think so. I think that we should take control, over everything …Donald Trump needs to rearrange everything.” “Including DEI?” “Everything.” “For people that don’t understand, what is DEI?” “Well, they really need to dig in and find out what it is.” “Eveybody needs to dig in?” “Everybody eats hamburgers, but nobody knows where the meat is coming from.”

Strong ‘The Bible means a lot to me, but I don’t want to get into specifics’ vibes.

It was facepalms all round in the comments.

1.

Why isn’t anyone embarrassed?

Ms Astrid Celeste

2.

This is exhausting to watch.

Pamela Wheeler

3.

It’s funny but frightening.

Mikerisey

4.

None of them know what they’re even thinking!

Shannnn

5.

I’m so concerned for our country.

AddYourNickname

6.

I suppose it’s safe to say that, up until this interview, these folks did not know what they didn’t know.

Terrence

7.

I only know what fracking in thanks to Bojack horseman lol.

Orso.TheCorso

8.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Ella Bella

9.

Good grief! So they don’t actually know what it is they are fighting against??

the_tree_panda

10.

The fact that they’re not even being satirical…

septemberisrising0

11.

I wonder what do they think when they see themselves in these candid little interviews.

T_Grigrio

12.

Why …Why …Is this really life?!?

Libra_Lounge

13.

No this has to be a skit there’s no possible way.

Michelle

14.

This is crazy hilarious!!!!!

Abraham

We can see where Barbie‘s coming from. Not literally – we can’t see Sweden from here.

I’m so glad I live in Sweden.

