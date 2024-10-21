Donald Trump used dwindling campaign time to rave over the size of Arnold Palmer’s ‘wedge’ – 23 ace responses

US donald trump

Whichever bright spark bet Donald Trump a thousand dollars that he couldn’t find a more inappropriate talking point than Hannibal Lecter needs to make that bank transfer now, because he hit it straight down the fairway.

This is how he opened his appearance in swing state Pennsylvania.

Trump: "Arnold Palmer was all man and I say that in all due respect to women, and I love women, but this is a guy that was all man…When he took showers with the other pros they came out of there, they said, ‘Oh my God. That's unbelievable.’” pic.twitter.com/3GcW8ImFjS — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 19, 2024

‘Arnold Palmer was all man and I say that in all due respect to women, and I love women. But this guy – this guy – this is a guy that was all man. This man was strong and tough, and I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros they came out of there, they said, “Oh my God. That’s unbelievable.” I had to say it. We have women that are highly sophisticated here.’

As far as campaign messaging goes, we’d say that’s a swing and a miss – but it certainly grabbed attention. We can’t believe nobody mention a number 1 wood or a hole in one.

The @nytimes has a live blog about Trump’s speech in Latrobe but it doesn’t even mention him talking about Arnold Palmer’s dick. Can you imagine the coverage if Biden said shit like that? It’s hard to avoid the conclusion that the NYT is actively working to help Trump. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 20, 2024

Only surprise is that Donald didn't end by saying, "It was almost as big as mine. Nobody has a bigger you-know-what than me. I'm the King of You-Know-Whats!" — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 19, 2024

just out here talkin about dead golfer dick as one does when they’re not weird at all https://t.co/sOUWtdu8Ee — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 19, 2024

I swear to God he’s a walking spoof of himself. ‍♀️ https://t.co/YwOUNqoANU — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) October 19, 2024

When you go into the voting booth and look at your ballot and see DONALD TRUMP’S name, I want you to ask if this is what Arnold Palmer’s dong would have wanted? — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) October 20, 2024

Trump should just book a permanent residency in Vegas. He could goof dance to YMCA, joke lovingly about Arnold Palmer’s joint, do his whole anti-elite schtick, while his supporters enjoy the show, the all-you-can-eat buffets and the endless slots. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 20, 2024

At the most pivotal moment of the campaign, Trump stands up for Harvey Weinstein, reminisces about Arnold Palmer’s penis, and lapses into disrespect that’s even more vulgar than usual. Is he falling apart? https://t.co/cfPGFCiE0P — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 20, 2024

Kamala Harris is unwilling to discuss Arnold Palmer’s penis. America deserves better from someone who seeks to be our President. — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) October 20, 2024

"Hey, did I ever tell you about Arnold Palmer's diсk?" pic.twitter.com/lkV4XzyLaH — Eugene V. Belitsky (@Jhenya_Belitsky) October 20, 2024

DID I EVER TELL YOU HOW HUGE ARNOLD PALMER'S CLUNKER IS? pic.twitter.com/x9epB0oxBb — Beth (@MrsStinkFingers) October 20, 2024

