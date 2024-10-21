US donald trump

Donald Trump used dwindling campaign time to rave over the size of Arnold Palmer’s ‘wedge’ – 23 ace responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 21st, 2024

Whichever bright spark bet Donald Trump a thousand dollars that he couldn’t find a more inappropriate talking point than Hannibal Lecter needs to make that bank transfer now, because he hit it straight down the fairway.

This is how he opened his appearance in swing state Pennsylvania.

‘Arnold Palmer was all man and I say that in all due respect to women, and I love women. But this guy – this guy – this is a guy that was all man.

This man was strong and tough, and I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros they came out of there, they said, “Oh my God. That’s unbelievable.” I had to say it. We have women that are highly sophisticated here.’

As far as campaign messaging goes, we’d say that’s a swing and a miss – but it certainly grabbed attention. We can’t believe nobody mention a number 1 wood or a hole in one.

