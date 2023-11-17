Surely the most batshit contribution you’ll see on Question Time this year

Politics

To BBC1’s Question Time now – no, stick with us, please – where the topic of immigration was naturally at the top of the agenda after the Supreme Court rejected Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda proposals.

Thoughts turned to how else the government might tackle the issue – ideally a policy that was, you know, legal and all that – and this particular contribution stood out.

And it’s surely the spot batshit suggestion you’ll see on Question Time this year (although, thinking about it, we wouldn’t bet the house on it …)

Lady in purple, "I don't agree with pushing back the boats.. But why can't the French get a knife and deflate the boats before people get in them" Fiona Bruce, "It's a big coast line" Lady in purple, "Drones?"#BBCQT – follow for more pic.twitter.com/cHsfWSCyHS — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 16, 2023

Come again? On second thoughts, don’t bother.

It was one of those nights (and audiences), it would appear, because there was also this.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

Drones with knives — Dan (@DanSpring) November 17, 2023

Give it a bit if AI and we’ve got full on Skynet — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 17, 2023

I see that @bbcquestiontime researchers have invited the intellectual elite of England on to tonight’s show. — Patrick King (@mercbenzfan1) November 16, 2023

The obvious flaw with drones – at least according to Liz Truss – is of course that drones would be easily deterred by guard dogs! — Tobi (@TobiFrenzen) November 16, 2023

How about sharks with laser beams, Dr. Evil might have some spare. — Stuey (@StuartS34779380) November 16, 2023

How do some people function? — LfB (@LiveFromBrexit) November 16, 2023

These people are as thick as batshit, the EU had a returns program for asylum seekers entering the UK, Brexit tore up that agreement, thats why there was a huge surge of crossings — EuropeanPowell (@EuropeanPowell) November 16, 2023

To conclude …

Do we seriously have to be subjected to this level of stupidity on an almost daily basis? They’re everywhere. Fucking incredible just how stupid some people really are. https://t.co/7bT6K1WLLW — Desert Rose (@desertrose1969) November 17, 2023

And also.

The lovechild of Mark Francois and Claire Fox is every bit as terrifying as you might imagine. https://t.co/euzLniuZCj — Miffy (@miffythegamer) November 16, 2023

And finally …

They’ve really landed in quite the village-full of them tonight haven’t they. https://t.co/yzUdcwklBt — Brendan May (@bmay) November 16, 2023

Source @implausibleblog