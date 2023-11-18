19 things that cause culture shocks for Americans in the UK

Life

Redditor u/Tardish14 asked –

‘Are there any major culture shocks for Americans in the UK?’

They added –

I’m a college student from the Northeast US who’s looking to study abroad in London next year. I also intend to visit different parts of the country.

Nobody has guns. Like police with guns is for: Airports, Train Stations (if a threat has been made), major protests and serious incidence response. Otherwise you just won’t see any guns… anywhere.

onetimeuselong

If someone greets you with “Alright?” the correct response is “Alright?” If you’re having the best day of your life, maybe push it to a “Yeah, not bad”. If it’s the worst day of your life you might get away with a “Living the dream mate”

matthewjohnsonlondon

We say “thank you” to the driver when we get off the bus.

Disastrous-buy-6645

Jaywalking is normal and not an offence.

Halfway-crook555

You will be able to take a dump in a public toilet without other people watching you through a massive gap between the cubicle door and door frame.

MOON_Water

No you’ll be fine, we have a long and proud history of welcoming Americans to our shores with open arms and you won’t find anything that shocks you, our food is delicious, our weather is delightful and we’re a friendly, gregarious and outgoing bunch. Also, learn sarcasm.

wpillar

InnocentPapaya

10.