Alison Hammond had the very best response to Cliff Richard’s jaw-dropping tale of why he wouldn’t have a picture with Elvis

This Morning made headlines this week, and just for a change it wasn’t about either of its presenters leaving.

It was the unlikely arrival of Sarah Ferguson – you remember, Duchess of York and all that – who turned up on the show as a celebrity co-host. And one of the guests was Cliff Richard.

We mention all this because the singer, recently turned 83 and with a new album out, shared a story of the time he met Elvis Presley and the opportunity he had of having his photo taken with the great man.

This is around 1976, when Sir Clifford of Richard had a new single out, Devil Woman, and, well, best let the singer himself pick up the story.

One of the most awkward, jaw-dropping things I've ever seen on TV Felt sorry for Alison Hammond though pic.twitter.com/0funjJbMU5 — Jonny Harvey (@iamjonnyharvey) November 21, 2023

And no, we didn’t see that coming either. The look on Alison Hammond’s face and her brilliant response – ‘Is that why you don’t want me at your house?’ – surely spoke for everyone.

Watching @thismorning and canna believe #CliffRichard just said this!!! My flabber is truly Ghasted!! WTF? Says the walking skeleton! Wow. pic.twitter.com/4tkdsjvydj — Laine (@lainedaisey) November 20, 2023

Cliff Richard fat shaming Elvis Presley!!! https://t.co/80zE1xSSD3 — Auld Grey Toun (@fatweegee) November 20, 2023

Think we might be getting to the stage where someone has a quiet word along the lines of "Think you've done enough now,Cliff. Time to enjoy your retirement." pic.twitter.com/NH2GQX8fuq — Jacquie H ️‍️‍⚧️ (@shroommuse) November 20, 2023

My thoughts entirely! He’s lucky Alyson was so polite!!! — Laine (@lainedaisey) November 20, 2023

Love that Alison got a dig in. — Vivienne H (@vivhannides) November 21, 2023

Holy moly. He must think he's a great one to get a pic with. — Deidre Shannon (@DeidreShannon9) November 20, 2023

Alison handled that perfectly. What a prick https://t.co/QZReept7RQ — David ✨ (@betbinch) November 21, 2023

Only one question remained.

Turn the hoover aff — Andy Braes (@braes_andy) November 20, 2023

. Was ma washin machine — Laine (@lainedaisey) November 20, 2023

