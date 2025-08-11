US donald trump white house

This dystopian AI video of the grand opening of Trump’s new White House ballroom doesn’t pull its punches

David Harris. Updated August 11th, 2025

We’ve previously featured on these pages the story of how Trump has commissioned a huge, gold ballroom for the White House which will no doubt be as modestly understated as the president himself.

Now, ‘storyteller/artist’ Ari Kuschnir has made an AI video imagining what the 2028 grand opening of the ballroom would look like. It’s hard-hitting, dystopian stuff.

Let’s take a look.

Ooof! Even people who usually hate AI videos were impressed (and scared) by the message.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

We’ll just leave this here.

Source Ari K Image Screengrab