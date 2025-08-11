This dystopian AI video of the grand opening of Trump’s new White House ballroom doesn’t pull its punches

US donald trump white house

We’ve previously featured on these pages the story of how Trump has commissioned a huge, gold ballroom for the White House which will no doubt be as modestly understated as the president himself.

Now, ‘storyteller/artist’ Ari Kuschnir has made an AI video imagining what the 2028 grand opening of the ballroom would look like. It’s hard-hitting, dystopian stuff.

Let’s take a look.

MAGA BALLROOM 2028 – You are invited to the grand opening of the Beautiful Ballroom. A new chapter. An AI experiment #maga #democracy pic.twitter.com/ShN1XoQ9C6 — Ari K (@arikuschnir) August 6, 2025

Ooof! Even people who usually hate AI videos were impressed (and scared) by the message.

Great but you forgot their bunker underneath it. — Tempo Temptress (@tempotemptress) August 6, 2025

The most disgusting chapter in American history. — Stoc | ~Slava Ukraini~ (@Stochasticiti) August 6, 2025

Holy shit. Someone made a new ad for Trump’s ballroom and it’s absolutely perfect. Trump would hate if this went viral… pic.twitter.com/sRrI7fKtae — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 8, 2025

Dude Maxwell's facial expression is PERFECT. It's hard to get AI that good. Well done. A good use-case for AI. — Ricky Drukel (@RickyDrukel) August 8, 2025

I’m not a fan of most AI generated art but this is one of the most effective uses for story telling. Most, will not notice the addition, early in the piece, of Palantir cofounder Alex Karp – nice touch. If there were Oscars for brutal, political satire this would be a contender https://t.co/OT3iOCCOzs — Garrett Cobarr (@GarrettCobarr) August 6, 2025

I loathe generative AI with every fiber of my being, but I’ll make an exception if we’re using it to fight fascism. https://t.co/XYpifbU0GD — Nevial & Arolyn  (@NevialArolyn) August 9, 2025

Best use of AI so far. I love the whole, "let them eat cake", vibe, in the "big, beautiful, ballroom", at the White House, as former MAGA supporters finally realize the truth. *chef's kiss* https://t.co/CxOLuFLgov — PurpleGimp (@PurpleGimp) August 7, 2025

Wow. Ya gotta look at this ! It’s fabulous. https://t.co/JSJVIBK4US — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) August 8, 2025

AI brings us the "let them eat cake" chapter of the resistance. https://t.co/doRRwIsDV2 — kenny jacobs. bsky.social (@kennyjacobs) August 8, 2025

Trump's going to love this one. https://t.co/CSsC2N885o — Agent Smart (@agentsmart) August 7, 2025

Not going to lie, this is pretty good ai slop https://t.co/hFi5wqPMwK — Gissur Simonarson (@GissiSim) August 6, 2025

when the nation’s falling apart, what we really need is a shimmering gold ballroom to waltz our worries away under the soft glow of fiscal irresponsibility — MoSha (@MoSha855) August 8, 2025

We’ll just leave this here.

the sad part is that this isn’t funny. It’s quite literally happening in real time. https://t.co/QiIg8xQgqh — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) August 8, 2025

